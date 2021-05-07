Designer-Decorated New-Build in Southampton Village, Plus Other Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A just-completed 7,000-square-foot south-of-the-highway house in Southampton Village offers an estate-like setting for $4.895 million. The home at 185 Bishop’s Lane is among the many open up their doors for open houses this weekend.

Located on a .67 of an acre the two-story designer-decorated home offers six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is also a large living room with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with a casual dining area and a formal dining room, all with great details like extensive mill and trim work throughout.

Upstairs, the master suite has its own fireplace, large bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a private, large scale master balcony that overlooks the pool and grounds below.

Outback, you will find a gunite pool and lushy landscaped private grounds. A pool house offers a private bathroom and an attached two-car garage.

The home is listed with Thomas Cavallo and Jill Gentile of Dougalas Elliman Real Estate and Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens.

An open house will be held on Saturday, May 8, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, May 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here are other open houses you can check out this weekend.

159 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

Price: $9.95 million

Brokers: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!

266 North Main Street, Southampton

Price: $4.895 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens and Thomas Cavallo and Jill Gentile of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

86 Oak View Highway, East Hampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Mary Ellen McGuire, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

156 Maggie Drive, East Quogue

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Albert Weinschenk and Mark Arnstein, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

5 Edgemere Drive, North Sea

Price: $3.6 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 8, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

7 Pine Tree Lane, Westhampton

Price: $4.5 million

Broker: Regina Cigna and Linda Haugevik, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 8, 12 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

519 Hill Street, Southampton

Price: $3.595 million

Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

14 Maple Street, Montauk

Price: $13.7 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun, Kyle Rosko, Daniel Mckay and Michael Passaro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!

21 Shadyrest Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $2.399 million

Brokers: Astrid Demirdjian-Pillay, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 8, 2 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

39 & 41 Milina Drive, East Hampton

Price: $8.49 million

Brokers: The Dayton Team and Kathy Konzet, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Monument Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Brokers: The Dayton Team and Kathy Konzet, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, May 9, 11:30 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!