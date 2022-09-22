East Hampton Restaurant, Once Nichol’s, Back on the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A highly visible restaurant space in East Hampton Village that was once home to the much-loved Nichol’s restaurant is up for sale. Located at 100 Montauk Highway, the restaurant building is asking $2.5 million.

“When it was Nichol’s, it was a very go-to, local pub place to hang out to have food and have a drink for a lot of locals and a lot of people coming into East Hampton on Friday nights,” says Gene Stilwell of Town & Country Real Estate, who has the listing.

The 2,000-square-foot space was most recently the Quiet Clam, though that restaurant closed several years ago. It then became the Service Station briefly and has since sat vacant.

The building was sold about six months ago, along with the neighboring house. The previous sellers would only sell the two together. The current owner listed the restaurant alone six weeks ago.

The restaurant has board of health approval for a 65-seat restaurant, including outdoor dining spaces. There is an on-site parking lot that can accommodate 20 vehicles.

Stilwell says, “There’s nothing like it along 27 available right now” in East Hampton. Brent’s Deli, on the western side of Amagansett, is also on the market.

The building sits on a 0.32-acre parcel, just to the west of the village center, near the larger of the two CVS pharmacies, as well as Red Horse Market.

Given the location right on Montauk Highway, buyers may consider not only a restaurant but some other similar use.

“Create a new and exciting dining spot or an in-out pick-up restaurant,” the listing description reads.

