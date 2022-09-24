Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass Commercial announced this week that the iconic Brent’s General Store in Amagansett sold this summer.

The deli and catering business, situated at the corner of Montauk and Cross Highways, has been an Amagansett mainstay for 35 years. Behind The Hedges is told new business concept is to keep the general store/deli set-up while making some enhancements and it will continue to be open year-round to serve everyone in the community.

“It was truly rewarding to help pass the torch to the next generation who will be operating this iconic business,” says Sztorc, who took the lead on the transaction. “We were able to work closely with both the buyer and seller to reach an understanding. The nature of this business will remain to be of great service to the community in the years to come! A true staple of the Hamptons.”

The deal closed back on July 29, 2022, just 60 days after the contract was signed, according to Sztorc. The property was not sold.

Brent’s went on the market in 2021 and was most recently listed for $1.2 million.

The sellers were Artie Seekamp and David Winthrop, who have been running Brent’s since 1987.

The 2,000-square-foot store with commercial kitchen space is located south of the highway at the traffic light.

It has long been a “go-to” spot, open early and closing late and known for its sandwiches and prepared foods. Brent’s also sells beer, tobacco products, and lottery tickets.

In addition to the ground level store, there is also bonus space upstairs. Outside, there are picnic tables and a small outdoor seating area.