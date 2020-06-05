Fab Five: Southampton Homes Over $10 Million

Photo: iStock

With its gorgeous estates and rich history, Southampton is an amazing option for those looking to make a purchase in the Hamptons. Incorporated as a village in 1894, Southampton is home to the Southampton Historical Museum, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Coopers Beach, a lovely village and much more. Feast your eyes on these stunning homes for sale, all priced over $10 million.

1471 Meadow Lane

$11.5 million, listed by Bespoke Real Estate

Situated on Shinnecock Bay, this modern estate was designed by architect Val Florio. This property features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3,372 square feet, ocean views, four terraces, pool and open concept floor plan. The second level has a master suite with northern-facing balcony, spa, two guest suites and more.

1750 Meadow Lane

$32 million, listed by Tim Davis at Corcoran

This beautiful estate is 6,000 square feet of pure bliss. The property features 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 4.15 acres, beach access, tennis court and more.

9 Olde Town Lane

$39.5 million, listed by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's International Realty/Erica Grossman and Michaela Keszler at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

They call it "Twin Peaks," but there's nothing strange or mysterious about this incredible property. With 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, 3 partial bathrooms, 15,500 square feet and every amenity you could think of, this is the definition of luxe. Features include a bowling alley, full bar, billiards, theater, library and more.

420 Ox Pasture Road

$27.9 million, listed by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's International Realty

Originally built in 1870, the Redcraft Estate was restored and reimagined by Steven Gambrel. With 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 partial bathrooms, 6,700 square feet and beautiful premises, Redcraft is the height of elegance.

72 Foster Crossing

$17.995 million, listed by Mark J. Baron at Saunders

Situated on 2 acres, this beautiful and classy home was built in 2002 for modern living. It features 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 7,445 square feet, and features like a butler's pantry, theater, playroom and more.