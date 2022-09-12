Final Figure: The Boardy Barn Sold for How Much?

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The legendary Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays, under the same ownership for 50 years, sold back in May, and while the sale made news, many have been interested in the details — especially what will become of the bar with the red and white tent?

This week’s Suffolk County deed transfers show the property at 270 West Montauk Highway sold for $4 million.

Known for its flowing beer, the bar hit the market in the fall of 2021. The 2.6-acre parcel was listed exclusively with Jones Lang LaSalle, a commercial property management company. The asking price was not publicly listed and Jones Lang LaSalle did not respond for comment.

The transaction, which closed on May 5, was between two limited liability companies, the seller, Deja Vu All Over Again, and Vozi Realty LLC, the buyer.

The sale was announced on the Boardy Barn Facebook page on May 5. “It is true that we have sold the property located at 270 West Montauk Highway Hampton Bays, effective May 5th, 2022,” read the message “to our beloved family, employees, customers, partners and community.”

But, the new owners are and details of the sale have been kept quiet.

“We wish the new owners all the best as they work to determine what the property will become,” the announcement continued.

The bar stayed shuttered this summer.

While the future plans are yet to be revealed, we’re sure fans of the Boardy Barn are wishing it will return to business as usual.

While it could remain a bar, the listing also mentioned it is an investment opportunity ripe for redevelopment. The property is zoned highway business and offers 270 feet of frontage on the busy thoroughfare.

The existing main building is 4,000 square feet with a legal tent/patio area, where most of the revelry occurs, and offers more than 12,000 square feet. The business has an approved occupancy of 720 seats and 1,488 people standing. There are 33 parking spaces on the property.

Mickey Shields and Tony Galgano first opened “the barn,” as it was known, on April 16, 1970. “From that day forward, the Boardy Barn became better and more unique the moment each of you passed through those doors. We are deeply grateful for the memories we hold in our hearts,” the announcement also read.

Galgano died in November 2021 at the age of 78.

