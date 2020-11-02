For $6.25 Mil in Westhampton Beach You Get Ocean and Bay Views, Plus a “Wolf of Wall Street” Connection

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A $6.25 million property, located at 553 Dune Road in Westhampton Beach, is not only next to the ocean and bay, but also right next door to the former home of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort.

The contemporary beach house — next to 557 Dune Road, the scene of many of Belfort’s outrageous parties, as seen in the 2013 movie —is situated on nearly a full acre with 113 feet of frontage on the ocean and views of the Moriches Bay. There is also access to the bay, just steps across Dune Road.

The 3,578-square-foot home is elevated spanning three levels, designed to take advantage of its waterfront location with ocean and/or bay views from most of the rooms. A set of exterior stairs leads from the ground level to the primary living space with a living room with cathedral ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace and views of the pool and ocean. The open floor plan extends to a dining room and kitchen. Windows at the kitchen sink even provide for a view.

The oversized pool, sunken into the wooden deck, faces the ocean, and there is a wraparound deck for outdoor entertaining. An extended walkway leads over the grassy dunes to the ocean beach.

Built in 1986, this seven-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home has been impeccably maintained, according to Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. A second wood-burning fireplace is located in the primary bedroom.

The house is light-filled thanks to multiple windows, including several skylights and multiple decks and balconies, offering plenty of places to take in the sunrise and sunset views.

A finished basement and one-car garage round out the house on its ground level.