The Greenporter Hotel, which offers boutique accommodations just steps from shops, dining and marine activity in Greenport Village, recently changed hands. A Boston-based real estate investment firm purchased the 34-room hotel and has plans to expand.

Blue Flag Partners, a company that owns several leading accommodations on the East Coast, such as the iconic Kelley House on Martha’s Vineyard, bought the property for an undisclosed amount.

“We are honored to be the next stewards of the Greenporter Hotel,” Jason Brown, the managing partner at Blue Flag, said in a statement. “Deborah Rivera has built an incredible property, which has been an integral part of the Greenport community for more than 22 years.”

Initially built in the late 1950s, the hotel at 326 Front Street was renovated and reopened in October of 2000, designed with retro-style, modern-day amenities. A new wing was added with 19 guest rooms, offices and, most recently, a gym and a meeting space.

Brown said Blue Flag has made an investment in the hotel’s future “with the goal of offering exceptional hospitality and assuring we have a positive impact on the Greenport community.”

Rivera said this was not the first offer.

“Over the years we have been approached by dozens of hotel companies but felt that Blue Flag demonstrated the most dedication to the quality of life for residents of small maritime towns,” she said in a statement provided by Blue Flag.

After acquiring the historic Kelley House hotel in Edgartown for $19.64 million, Blue Stone recently revealed plans to redesign it and change the name to Faraway MV, according to the Vineyard Gazette. Blue Flag also owns two inns on Nantucket and one in Boston, as well as AutoCamp, a luxury Airstream campsite on Cape Code which allows guests to retreat to some of the most sought-after outdoor destinations.

“I have faith in their ability to execute a smooth transition into our community,” Rivera said. “I plan to continue to collaborate with Blue Flag on expansion plans and joint community outreach but will no longer be involved in the day-to-day management.”

Rivera has called Greenport home for the last two decades and said she loves the hamlet. “Hopefully now, I will have more time to enjoy it and dedicate myself to community service. I feel grateful that the Greenporter Hotel will begin its new era under the reins of Blue Flag who are seasoned owners and operators of small family-owned hotels in northeast coastal towns.”

