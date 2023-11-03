The side-by-side commercial properties at 4 and 6 Bay Street in Sag Harbor went on the market on Oct. 31, 2023.

Two Sag Harbor Village buildings right on Bay Street, home to Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop and the Italian restaurant Dopo La Spiaggia, are now for sale.

Tony Cerio and Mitch Natter of the Cerio Natter Team at Brown Harris Stevens have the listings, which are being offered together for $9,498,000 or separately.

“4 and 6 Bay Street in the real estate world is considered finding the golden unicorn — never could be replaced at any costs,” Cerio says. “The rarity of the asset is huge: A beautiful restaurant with killer marina views makes it a rare animal. A no-lose investment. Next door, with Goop being a triple-A tenant, makes it a no-brainer purchase. Plus, office space above makes it a win-win. Deals like this are few and far between. For the savvy investor, this is it.”

Both properties came on the market on Oct. 31, 2023.

The property at 4 Bay Street has been home to goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand founded by Paltrow, who has a summer home in Amagansett.

This two-story building offers 1,197 square feet of leased retail space and 474 square feet on the upper level for an office. It is listed at $4,499,000 if bought individually.

Meanwhile, 6 Bay Street, home to Chef Maurizio Marfoglia’s Dopo La Spiaggia is asking $4,999,000.