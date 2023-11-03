Commercial Real Estate

Be Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Landlord: Purchase Sag Harbor’s goop and Dopo Buildings

The side-by-side commercial properties at 4 and 6 Bay Street in Sag Harbor went on the market on Oct. 31, 2023.
Two Sag Harbor Village buildings right on Bay Street, home to Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop and the Italian restaurant Dopo La Spiaggia, are now for sale.

Tony Cerio and Mitch Natter of the Cerio Natter Team at Brown Harris Stevens have the listings, which are being offered together for $9,498,000 or separately.

“4 and 6 Bay Street in the real estate world is considered finding the golden unicorn — never could be replaced at any costs,” Cerio says. “The rarity of the asset is huge: A beautiful restaurant with killer marina views makes it a rare animal. A no-lose investment. Next door, with Goop being a triple-A tenant, makes it a no-brainer purchase. Plus, office space above makes it a win-win. Deals like this are few and far between. For the savvy investor, this is it.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Sag Harbor, commercial buildings
Both properties came on the market on Oct. 31, 2023.

The property at 4 Bay Street has been home to goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand founded by Paltrow, who has a summer home in Amagansett.

This two-story building offers 1,197 square feet of leased retail space and 474 square feet on the upper level for an office. It is listed at $4,499,000 if bought individually.

Sag Harbor, commercial buildings
Meanwhile, 6 Bay Street, home to Chef Maurizio Marfoglia’s Dopo La Spiaggia is asking $4,999,000.

The restaurant features seats for 125 between the indoor and outdoor seating. It offers a bar with views of marine park and the harbor. There is also a detached prep building that has an office space on the second floor.

The two commercial buildings are just steps to Main Street, the John Steinbeck Memorial Park and the Long Wharf.

Check out more photos below.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Sag Harbor, commercial buildings
