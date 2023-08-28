The Bayview Resort in Hampton Bays Ask $7.95M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Bayview Resort, a family-run waterfront motel in Hampton Bays, is on the market for $7.95 million, listed exclusively with Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc with Hamptons Compass Commercial.

“The Bayview is one of those rare turnkey waterfront hospitality entities, a hidden gem in the ever-popular Hampton Bays market,” says Zwick. “The timing is right for the next owner to bring it to its full potential.”

Located on the west side of Tiana Bay, the 1.1-acre parcel boasts a total of nine well-kept buildings. There are five one-story motel buildings with efficiency suites, a one two-story motel building with deluxe suites, a one-story building with a clubhouse and a penthouse suite and two-cabana-style sheds with storage.