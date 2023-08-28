The Bayview Resort in Hampton Bays Ask $7.95M

The Bayview Resort, a family-run waterfront motel in Hampton Bays, is on the market for $7.95 million, listed exclusively with Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc with Hamptons Compass Commercial.
“The Bayview is one of those rare turnkey waterfront hospitality entities, a hidden gem in the ever-popular Hampton Bays market,” says Zwick. “The timing is right for the next owner to bring it to its full potential.”
Located on the west side of Tiana Bay, the 1.1-acre parcel boasts a total of nine well-kept buildings. There are five one-story motel buildings with efficiency suites, a one two-story motel building with deluxe suites, a one-story building with a clubhouse and a penthouse suite and two-cabana-style sheds with storage.
The property also features a pool with an expansive deck. A floating dock and a sandy beach offer direct access to the bay with a place to launch kayaks and small boats.
The Bayview Resort’s website bills it as “a casual getaway in Hampton Bays filled with luxurious amenities and newly renovated accommodations.”
Family run since the 1970s, the Bayview’s existing buildings were mainly constructed in 1995 and underwent a full renovation in 2014. In total, the structures offer about 12,000 square feet of space.
The property is zoned Resort and Waterfront Business under the Southampton Town code.