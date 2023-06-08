Hamptons Open Houses Includes a $15.5M Bayfront Abode

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Currently in the market for your summer dream home? Then the house on 1471 Meadow Lane in Southampton is a great place to start.

This $15.5 million property sits on Shinnecock Bay and is just a short walk from the beach. If you’re not in the mood for a walk, don’t worry because the custom pool right in the backyard is a perfect place to relax and watch the sunset over the bay.

This 3,372-square-foot property contains four bedrooms, including a master suite and two guest rooms, all with their own private balconies. The house also has four full bathrooms and one half bath. The master bath is spa-inspired, with a glass-enclosed shower, dual sinks, and free-standing soaking tub.

Some of the property’s defining features include the floor-to-ceiling windows and the 12.5-foot ceilings on the main floor, harmoniously enhancing the home’s open aesthetic. The windows also allow residents to view the bay or ocean from almost every part of the house, including the great room, family room, and dining room.

James Giugliano of Nest Seekers International is hosting an open house this Sunday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend

68 Huckleberry Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1,595,000

Agent: Susan Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, June 9, 10:00 a.m. – noon; Saturday, June 10, 10:00 a.m. – noon; Sunday, June 11, 10:00 a.m. – noon

2 Fox Crossing, North Haven

Price: $4,985,000

Agent: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

28 Ocean View Avenue, Springs

Price: $1,499,999

Agent: Raul Guazhambo, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 9, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

5 Lower 7 Ponds Road, Water Mill

Price: $2,995,000

Agent: Carol R. Finocchio, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

14 Webb Court, Remsenburg

Price: $4,400,000

Agent: Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 10, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

175 Bishops Lane, Southampton

Price: $2,995,000

Agent: Patrick Giugliano, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

785 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Price: $6,950,000

Agents: Tom Ratcliffe, Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Lisa Perfido, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, noon – 2:00 p.m.

15 Canal Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $2,399,000

Agent: Michael Fulfree, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 10, noon – 1:30 p.m.

479 Pauls Lane, Bridehampton

Price: $5,750,000

Agent: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 10, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

129 and 138 Big Fresh Pond Road, North Sea

Price: $4,695,000

Agent: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 10, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

29 Atlantic Avenue, Sag Harbor

Price: $3,100,000

Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 10, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3,795,000

Agents: Steven Zellman, Lori Lambert, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 10, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

26 Middle Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $999,000

Agents: Donna L. Landry, Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, June 11, noon – 2:00 p.m.

For more Hamptons real estate, click here.