Hamptons Open Houses This Labor Day Weekend: Modern Water Mill Home and More

As the Hamptons summer season winds down this Labor Day weekend there are still many houses left to see. Among the open houses taking place are two chances to check out the house at 357 Edge of Woods Road in Water Mill.
Listed with Iwona Rokosz of Brown Harris Stevens, the modern 9,460-square-foot house on five acres is asking $11.495 million.
This newly-built house boasts eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across three levels. The first level offers indoor-outdoor living with a kitchen, breakfast room, living room and junior bedroom, all connected to a large outdoor patio.
Up on the second level, there is an expansive primary suite and four additional en suite bedrooms, each with custom walk-in closets, tray ceilings and spa-like bathrooms.
The finished lower level offers a media room, a recreation area, a sauna, a gym, a third laundry room and two additional en suite bedrooms.
The outdoor amenities include a 20-by-50-foot heated gunite pool with a spa, a pool house and a tennis court.
An open house will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.
More Hamptons Open Houses
31 Church Street, East Hampton Village
Price: $1.8 million
Agent: Noel D. Mason, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
36 Corrigan Street, Southampton
Price: $3.295 million
Agent: Keith Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, Sept. 1, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
22 White Oak Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.5 million
Agent: Geoff Hull and Kathleen McMahon, Corcoran
Friday, Sept. 1, 2 – 4 p.m.
96 Bluff Road, Amagansett
Price: $8.75 million
Agent: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
205 Division Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $2.895 million
Agent: Lawrence Ingolia, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
1 Woodlane Way, Quogue
Price: $2.25 million
Agents: Robert Murray and Amanda Murray, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
56 Windermere Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $1.695 million
Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
60-62 Corrigan Street, Southampton
Price: $4 million
Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
17 Island Road, East Hampton
Price: $2,999,000
Agent: Cerio Natter Team, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
10 Beechwood Court, East Hampton
Price: $2.795 million
Agent: Gary DePersia, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
3 Jody’s Path, East Hampton
Price: $2.75 million
Agent: Rich Dec, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 – 3 p.m.
292 Abraham’s Path, East Hampton
Price: $5.2 million
Agents: Randi R. Ball and Sara Bertha, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
