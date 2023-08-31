Open Houses

Hamptons Open Houses This Labor Day Weekend: Modern Water Mill Home and More

By Posted on
Hamptons open houses
The house at 357 Edge of Woods Road in Water Mill is listed at $11.495 million.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

As the Hamptons summer season winds down this Labor Day weekend there are still many houses left to see. Among the open houses taking place are two chances to check out the house at 357 Edge of Woods Road in Water Mill.

Listed with Iwona Rokosz of Brown Harris Stevens, the modern 9,460-square-foot house on five acres is asking $11.495 million.

This newly-built house boasts eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across three levels. The first level offers indoor-outdoor living with a kitchen, breakfast room, living room and junior bedroom, all connected to a large outdoor patio.

Hamptons open houses
The backyard at 347 Edge of Woods Road in Water Mill.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Up on the second level, there is an expansive primary suite and four additional en suite bedrooms, each with custom walk-in closets, tray ceilings and spa-like bathrooms.

The finished lower level offers a media room, a recreation area, a sauna, a gym, a third laundry room and two additional en suite bedrooms.

The outdoor amenities include a 20-by-50-foot heated gunite pool with a spa, a pool house and a tennis court.

An open house will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

31 Church Street, East Hampton Village
Price: $1.8 million
Agent: Noel D. Mason, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

36 Corrigan Street, Southampton
Price: $3.295 million
Agent: Keith Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, Sept. 1, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Corcoran

22 White Oak Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.5 million
Agent: Geoff Hull and Kathleen McMahon, Corcoran
Friday, Sept. 1, 2 – 4 p.m.

 

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

96 Bluff Road, Amagansett
Price: $8.75 million
Agent: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

205 Division Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $2.895 million
Agent: Lawrence Ingolia, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Corcoran

1 Woodlane Way, Quogue
Price: $2.25 million
Agents: Robert Murray and Amanda Murray, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

56 Windermere Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $1.695 million
Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

60-62 Corrigan Street, Southampton
Price: $4 million
Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

17 Island Road, East Hampton
Price: $2,999,000
Agent: Cerio Natter Team, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Corcoran

10 Beechwood Court, East Hampton
Price: $2.795 million
Agent: Gary DePersia, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

 

3 Jody’s Path, East Hampton
Price: $2.75 million
Agent: Rich Dec, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 – 3 p.m.

Corcoran

292 Abraham’s Path, East Hampton
Price: $5.2 million
Agents: Randi R. Ball and Sara Bertha, Corcoran
Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

For more Hamptons real estate, click here. Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

About the Author

Read the latest issues of Behind The Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites