Hamptons Open Houses This Labor Day Weekend: Modern Water Mill Home and More

The house at 357 Edge of Woods Road in Water Mill is listed at $11.495 million.

As the Hamptons summer season winds down this Labor Day weekend there are still many houses left to see. Among the open houses taking place are two chances to check out the house at 357 Edge of Woods Road in Water Mill.

Listed with Iwona Rokosz of Brown Harris Stevens, the modern 9,460-square-foot house on five acres is asking $11.495 million.

This newly-built house boasts eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across three levels. The first level offers indoor-outdoor living with a kitchen, breakfast room, living room and junior bedroom, all connected to a large outdoor patio.

Up on the second level, there is an expansive primary suite and four additional en suite bedrooms, each with custom walk-in closets, tray ceilings and spa-like bathrooms.

The finished lower level offers a media room, a recreation area, a sauna, a gym, a third laundry room and two additional en suite bedrooms.

The outdoor amenities include a 20-by-50-foot heated gunite pool with a spa, a pool house and a tennis court.

An open house will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses

31 Church Street, East Hampton Village

Price: $1.8 million

Agent: Noel D. Mason, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

36 Corrigan Street, Southampton

Price: $3.295 million

Agent: Keith Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, Sept. 1, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

22 White Oak Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.5 million

Agent: Geoff Hull and Kathleen McMahon, Corcoran

Friday, Sept. 1, 2 – 4 p.m.

96 Bluff Road, Amagansett

Price: $8.75 million

Agent: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

205 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $2.895 million

Agent: Lawrence Ingolia, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

1 Woodlane Way, Quogue

Price: $2.25 million

Agents: Robert Murray and Amanda Murray, Corcoran

Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

56 Windermere Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $1.695 million

Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

60-62 Corrigan Street, Southampton

Price: $4 million

Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

17 Island Road, East Hampton

Price: $2,999,000

Agent: Cerio Natter Team, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10 Beechwood Court, East Hampton

Price: $2.795 million

Agent: Gary DePersia, Corcoran

Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3 Jody’s Path, East Hampton

Price: $2.75 million

Agent: Rich Dec, Corcoran

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 – 3 p.m.

292 Abraham’s Path, East Hampton

Price: $5.2 million

Agents: Randi R. Ball and Sara Bertha, Corcoran

Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

For more Hamptons real estate, click here. Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips.