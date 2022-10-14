Clear your Saturday schedule and check out all that the Hamptons have to offer this weekend. A Montauk house, located at 3 Farrington Road, is among the many spaces being shown. Priced at $2.8 million, the new listing is represented by Karen Hogan and Kathleen G. Beckmann of Town & Country Real Estate.
The Panorama enclave of Montauk houses this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property. A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, ample counter space, a large island and a dining area built for 10 is perfect for large group gatherings. A large living room has French glass doors leading out to a wrap-around deck.
Two of the bedrooms also have French glass doors opening up to the beautiful exterior, with three additional large rooms.
There is potential for a wine cellar, a yoga area/gym or an office in the 3,500-square-foot house.
See the space Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:
10 St. Marys Lane, Amagansett
Price: $14.995 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
6 Club Drive, Shelter Island
Price: $4.75 million
Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
8 Margaret S Drive, Shelter Island
Price: $2.249 million
Brokers: Rachel Louise Rushforth-Worrell and Marianne Collins, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
21 Edison Drive, Montauk
Price: $4.5 million
Brokers: Margaret A. Harvey and Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4 Hidden Pond Lane, Westhampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Joseph Becwar, Corcoran
Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
26 Pantigo, East Hampton
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
550 Little Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
40 Herrick Road, Southampton
Price: $8.495 million
Broker: Jason Schommer, Corcoran
Saturday, October 15, 12 – 2 p.m.
117 Egypt Lane, East Hampton Village
Price: $9.9 million
Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Peter M. Turino, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 15, 12 – 2 p.m.
274 Division Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.295 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
32 Eastville Avenue, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Angela Toscano, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3 p.m.
4 Post Lane, Village of Quogue
Price: $4.375 million
Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 15, 2 – 4 p.m.
10 Canal Way, Hampton Bays
Price: $2.975 million
Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 16, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
