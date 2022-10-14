Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Clear your Saturday schedule and check out all that the Hamptons have to offer this weekend. A Montauk house, located at 3 Farrington Road, is among the many spaces being shown. Priced at $2.8 million, the new listing is represented by Karen Hogan and Kathleen G. Beckmann of Town & Country Real Estate.

The Panorama enclave of Montauk houses this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property. A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, ample counter space, a large island and a dining area built for 10 is perfect for large group gatherings. A large living room has French glass doors leading out to a wrap-around deck.

Two of the bedrooms also have French glass doors opening up to the beautiful exterior, with three additional large rooms.

There is potential for a wine cellar, a yoga area/gym or an office in the 3,500-square-foot house.

See the space Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our Saturday morning post.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:



10 St. Marys Lane, Amagansett

Price: $14.995 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Club Drive, Shelter Island

Price: $4.75 million

Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Margaret S Drive, Shelter Island

Price: $2.249 million

Brokers: Rachel Louise Rushforth-Worrell and Marianne Collins, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $4.5 million

Brokers: Margaret A. Harvey and Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Hidden Pond Lane, Westhampton

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Joseph Becwar, Corcoran

Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

26 Pantigo, East Hampton

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

550 Little Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

40 Herrick Road, Southampton

Price: $8.495 million

Broker: Jason Schommer, Corcoran

Saturday, October 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

117 Egypt Lane, East Hampton Village

Price: $9.9 million

Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Peter M. Turino, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

274 Division Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3.295 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

32 Eastville Avenue, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Angela Toscano, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Post Lane, Village of Quogue

Price: $4.375 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 15, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Canal Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.975 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 16, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->