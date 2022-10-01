North Fork Open Houses: Expanded Ranch and More Spots To See This Weekend

An expanded ranch in Cutchogue is one of the many North Fork open houses worth stopping by this weekend. Located at 2620 Little Neck Road, this home is on the market for $749,000 with Amy L. Kirincic of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
Three bedrooms and three bathrooms make up the space. This 1,774-square-foot house is ideal for spending time year-round, seasonally or investing.
Right outside, buyers can enjoy a nice yard and a deck, as well as a kayak paddle board and boat launch just down the road.
This perfectly located spot is just a quick trip from a bay beach, North Fork farmsteads, wineries, breweries and restaurants.
See the space Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m.
More North Fork open houses this weekend:
605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2.349 million
Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
980 Manhasset Avenue, Greenport
Price: $1.289 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
1075 Victoria Drive, Southold
Price: $749,000
Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 2, 11:30 – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue
Price: $2.95 million
Brokers: Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->