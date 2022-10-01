North Fork Open Houses: Expanded Ranch and More Spots To See This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An expanded ranch in Cutchogue is one of the many North Fork open houses worth stopping by this weekend. Located at 2620 Little Neck Road, this home is on the market for $749,000 with Amy L. Kirincic of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms make up the space. This 1,774-square-foot house is ideal for spending time year-round, seasonally or investing.

Right outside, buyers can enjoy a nice yard and a deck, as well as a kayak paddle board and boat launch just down the road.

This perfectly located spot is just a quick trip from a bay beach, North Fork farmsteads, wineries, breweries and restaurants.

See the space Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:



605 Gus Drive, East Marion

Price: $2.349 million

Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

980 Manhasset Avenue, Greenport

Price: $1.289 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

1075 Victoria Drive, Southold

Price: $749,000

Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 2, 11:30 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue

Price: $2.95 million

Brokers: Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->