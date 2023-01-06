Hamptons Open Houses: View a Stunning Newly Renovated Condo

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Hamptons open houses to kick off 2023 offer a range of sizes and prices, including a turnkey condominium listed at $2.795 million.

Apartment 27 at 520 Hampton Road in Southampton Village is ready for year-round living or would be an easy place to retreat for the summer. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath condo is just one mile to the village’s shops and restaurants and two miles to the beach.

Douglas Elliman’s Will Metzger represents the listing.

The two-floor, 2,490-square-foot unit with outdoor space has been completely renovated and features modern, fresh spaces. Lighting fixtures throughout the condo have just been added and Sonos sound can be found in the living room, kitchen and all three bedrooms.

An entry foyer leads to a sunroom sitting area overlooking a landscaped courtyard and a paneled living room features a wood-burning fireplace, a picture frame television and the dining area with autmatic custom drapery. The kitchen offers brand new appliances, including a smart refrigerator and gas Wolf stove with pot filler. There is also a power room.

The condo comes with a landscaped space just outside the French doors and a mosaic fire table provides the perfect spot to entertain.

The second floor offers a primary bedroom suite with picture frame TV, a spacious walk-in closet and a porch. A guest bedroom and a guest bedroom, which can also be used as a den and features a gas fireplace, as well as two additional full bathrooms, can be found on the second floor.

A washer/dryer is also located on the second level.

Annual taxes are $2,000. As the agents say, what’s not to love?

Check it out on Sunday, January 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses happening this weekend:

1525 Noyac Path, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.9 million

Brokers: Vincent Frezzo and Julie Pinkwater, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 7, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

36 Fordham Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.695 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

14 East Woods, Path, Sagaponack

Price: $4.5 million

Broker: Mitchell Brownstein, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

24 St. Mary’s Lane, Amagansett

Price: $8.995 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

16 Jordan Drive, Water Mill

Price: $8.675 million

Brokers: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman and James Giugliano of Nest Seekers International

Saturday, January 7, 1 to 3 p.m.

206 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

129 & 138 Big Fresh Pond, Southampton

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, January 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our post on Saturday morning.

