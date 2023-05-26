Summer in the Hamptons: What’s New This Memorial Day Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It’s the unofficial start to summer in the Hamptons with the arrival of Memorial Day weekend. That means lots of new stores, restaurants, workout studios and galleries. We’ve rounded up a list of what has opened in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Amagansett

Torch & Crown Brewing’s new location opening in the Hamptons at Dive Bar Pizza (formerly Best Pizza & Dive Bar) debuts this weekend on the Napeague Stretch. It also recently opened in the Union Square Pavilion earlier this month in Manhattan. Dive Bar Pizza at 2905 Montauk Highway, located just steps from the beach, will be open on weekends only, serving pizza, such as fresh clam pizza, which we would like to try, and craft brews. Live bands and DJs will be featured every weekend. For the grand opening this weekend, Torch & Crown will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bridgehampton The ness, the trampoline fitness studio, has opened inside Topping Rose House at 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. A favorite with celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Gwyneth Paltrow, the workout combines cardio and choreography and benefits include coordination, balance and strength. New members can sign up for a bounce, sculpt & stretch classes Wednesday through Monday via the online waitlist. NY Pilates has set up another Hamptons studio, this one at 2426 Main Street in Bridgehampton. It has locations at 86 Park Place in East Hampton, 5 Windmill Lane in Southampton and 649 Montauk Highway in Montauk, as well as four locations in Manhattan. Designer fine jewelry inspired by nature, art, architecture and history is available at Stella Flame Gallery, formerly in Sag Harbor and now at 2385 Main Street in Bridgehampton, next to the Candy Kitchen. “This opulent, contemporary — and just a little edgy — collection of bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces is handcrafted by master bench jewelers in Istanbul, the home of a centuries-old tradition of fine jewelry making,” the website says. East Hampton The big news has been that Louis Vuitton is opening its first Maison in the Hamptons just before Memorial Day weekend. Set to open on Friday, May 26, it can be found at 1 Main Street, a prominent location at the corner of Newtown Lane and Main Street. Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire businessman who is, according to Forbes, the richest person in the world, purchased the building from fashion designer Elie Tahari and his son Jeremy Tahari in late March for $22 million. Arnault leads the French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), the world’s largest luxury goods company. 87 Main Street and is slated to open on Friday, May 26. Distressed hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of the brand, all of which are hand-made and made in America. Aviator Nation , a 1970s-inspired, California lifestyle brand, is also opening up shop in time for the busy weekend. Their first permanent shop on the East Coast, is located atand is slated to open on Friday, May 26. Distressed hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of the brand, all of which are hand-made and made in America. The renowned French perfume house Diptyque is set to open at 11 Newtown Lane, just off the corner of Main Street. Created by three aesthetic adventurers in Paris in 1961, Diptyque has retail locations in more than 20 countries around the world. The East Hampton shop will be the first east of New York City, where they are located in Williamsburg, Nolita, the Grand Central Terminal, Columbus Circle and on Madison Avenue. We hear Diptyque signed a long-term lease with Manhattan Skyline Management Corp., which owns the building. Joel Isaacs and Nick Cowan of Isaacs and Company repped Diptyque in the transaction. Fierce Grace opened its fourth location earlier this month. Located at 68 Park Place, the revolutionary yoga system offers group classes or private small group sessions. Those new to Fierce Grace can take a $35 introductory class, which includes a mat and towel. Makeup legend Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty opened its East Hampton doors earlier this month. The new store, located at 55 Main Street, is the first on Long Island for the brand though Brown has long had a home in the Hamptons. “I love to work where I live and really love living in Sag Harbor. It’s so relaxed,” Brown tells Behind The Hedges. Marina St Barth, a resort wear boutique from Saint Barthélemy, is also new to the village with a spot at 32 Park Place. Founded by Marina Cocher, the store offers “a sun-kissed lifestyle with an added exotic touch” that is inspired by the art of travel and sourced with items Cocher finds throughout the world. It is the brand’s second location in the Hamptons with one already at 46 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. There is also a shop in Palm Beach, Florida. An opening party will be held in the East Hampton shop on Friday, May 26. Amagansett’s Zakura restaurant opened Zakura Takeaway at 105 Newtown Lane earlier this year so it may be new to those just returning for summer. Small plates, Bento boxes, Ramen, sushi rolls and more are available. It is open daily. Quogue After losing Schmidt’s lost its 43-year home in Southampton Village in October, the much-loved grocery, deli and catering business is back — just now in Quogue. Since late March, it has been located at 147 Quogue Street, a space that had housed the Quogue Village Market, right in the heart of the village. All of its favorite menu items are back and people even seem to be traveling from points further east just to taste them. Southampton Village Alex Vinash, a New York-based fashion designer, brings his men’s and women’s collections, as well as unique home decor, to 25 Hampton Road. Brochu Walker, a conscious luxury clothing brand that touts effortless looks, is set to open at 11 Main Street. Best known for exclusive knitwear and cashmere and an expanding dress collection, Brochu Walker also offers everything from faux leather pants to cashmere slippers. Collette Consignment, which offers high-end home décor, is opening another store in perhaps the most iconic building in Southampton Village at 1 Hampton Road. Luxury furniture, lighting, artwork, rugs and more will be displayed in the 8,700-square-foot building, prominently on the corner of Jobs Lane. Formerly home to Pottery Barn and Sak’s Fifth Avenue, the building was available for a seasonal lease, but is also on the market for $7.9 million. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the listing.

The Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, gorjana, will bring its laid-back, Southern California style to a 1,000-square-foot store at 19 Main Street, set to open on Friday, May 26. “Known for its curated layered looks, gorjana has the perfect summer accessories for any occasion, from colorful cuffs to playful charms,” a statement says. While it is the first location for the brand in the Hamptons, it marks the 48th store across the country and its fifth in New York. And, this Southampton location is said to be a permanent spot. “When gorjana Southampton officially opens its doors, shoppers will be immersed in a welcoming coastal bungalow inspired by co-founders Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel’s Southern California roots,” the statement continues.

The indoor and outdoor, modern and vintage, this furniture and home décor shop, Home Nature, is open at 19 Pond Lane.

La Vie Style House, a Dallas-based company known for its luxury caftans and wraps, is bringing its style to 42 Jobs Lane. Luxury women’s clothing, including not only caftans, but tops and bottoms, beachwear and dresses. A new permanent location for the store, the 600-square-foot space, was home to Frances Valentine. La Vie Style House has two other homes in Highland Park Village in Dallas and Palm Beach, and has done pop-up shops in Aspen, Colorado and Houston, Texas.

Merit, a major home furnishing store from Los Angeles, California, has taken a long-term lease in the former Mecox Gardens site at 257 County Road 39A. Specializing in mid-century modern furniture, objects and art. The website also features everything from vintage games, to vintage designer collections such as Louis Vuitton luggage pieces and books.

Respoke, a boutique that repurposes iconic designer silk scarves into espadrilles, sneakers, ready-to-wear, masks and accessories, has opened its first New York store opened at 99 Jobs Lane in May. Respoke already has locations in Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Provincetown, Massachusetts, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Shoe-Inn is opening at 30 Jobs Lane, once the longtime home of Jildor Shoe and more recently Kathy Kuo Home. With over 4,000 square feet of space, there is going to be plenty of room for shoes for the well-known store, which already has locations in East Hampton and Westhampton Beach, as well as New York City, Westport, Connecticut, Closter, New Jersey, Rye, New York, and Ridge, New Jersey.

Sag Harbor

Designer Diego Binetti, who has had Hamptons pop-ups in the past, plants his tropical fashions in a permanent storefront at Love Binetti at 133 Main Street.

Wave Wellness, which offers massage, skin care, infrared sauna, cryotherapy and lymphatic treatments, has a spot at 34 Bay Street, Suite 203. designed to help you recover faster and reset all the body’s systems for longevity.

Wainscott

Curated Fine Meats has opened at 338 Montauk Highway, specializing in premium quality, hand selected and properly aged beef, pork, veal, chicken and lamb. The shop also has ready-to-heat sides and gourmet grocery items and offers catering.

Water Mill

In the fall, Mecox Gardens moved to 1040 Montauk Highway, formerly home to the Bridge Club. Opened in 1996, Mecox offers eclectic home furnishing and antique décor for both indoors and out. Though the store has moved from Southampton, it still boasts grounds for outdoor furniture and garden ornaments.

