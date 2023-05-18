Louis Vuitton to Debut in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Louis Vuitton will debut its new store in East Hampton just in time for Memorial Day, in the building bought by its parent company chairman and CEO in April.

When Louis Vuitton opens at 1 Main Street on Friday, May 26, it will be the first store for the iconic brand in the Hamptons, according to an announcement sent to customers.

Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire businessman who is, according to Forbes, the richest person in the world, purchased the building from fashion designer Elie Tahari and his son Jeremy Tahari in late March for $22 million. Arnault leads the French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, or simply LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company.

Louis Vuitton will debut its new summer collection, LV by the Pool from ready-to-wear and leather goods to accessories and Objets Nomades, as well as a selection of Louis Vuitton’s latest creations for women and men, according to an announcement. The Hamptons Maison will showcase the collection exclusively ahead of its global launch.

The two-floor, 5,000-square-foot retail building sits at the most prominent location in the village at the corner of Main Street and Newtown Lane.

After the building was renovated last year, Cartier opened a pop-up shop there for the summer amid several new, high-end designer boutiques, including Valentino, Chanel and Prada, moving into the village. LVMH, the Paris-based company that controls Louis Vuitton, also owns Moet & Chandon and about 60 subsidiaries that manage 75 prestigious brands, including Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney and Sephora. In 2021, LVMH acquired Tiffany & Co., which used to have a store on Main Street, for $15.8 billion in 2021. There are Louis Vuitton stores elsewhere on Long Island, in the Sak’s in the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington, in Macy’s in Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City and on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset.

According to the website, Louis Vuitton in East Hampton will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

