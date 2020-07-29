High-End Community Living at Country Pointe Meadows

Country Pointe Meadows, Yaphank, Photo: Courtesy Beechwood Homes

Steven Dubb, principal at The Beechwood Organization, talks about the new Yaphank development Country Pointe Meadows and why it's a great fit for homeowners looking for a high-end community with close proximity to the East End, how the group is handling social distancing and more.

Tell us about the development of Country Pointe Meadows and how you approached designing this community.

We have a lot of experience on Long Island designing active adult--or 55-plus--lifestyle communities and are known for it. We've developed over 60 communities since my father, Michael Dubb, established Beechwood in 1985.

Though we are now seeing increased interest from New Yorkers wanting to move east, most of our buyers are Long Islanders. They are "rightsizing" from their big family, house but want to remain on the island near friends and family. They are typically empty nesters, couples or singles, who want a new home at great value with low real estate taxes. They also want care-free living, no more shoveling snow, mowing the lawn, leaky roofs or basements. They want brand new homes with airy open floor plans, not too far from friends and family and close to highways, shopping, beaches and recreation. That was what was so attractive about this location.

At Country Pointe Meadows in Yaphank, we're building 400 new condominium homes. This is the for-sale component of The Boulevard, a master plan village, located on the former site of Yaphank's Parr Meadows Racetrack. It's adjacent to greenbelt trails and dedicated open space in Suffolk County's Town of Brookhaven, just off the Long Island Expressway at exit 68N and the William Floyd Parkway. The development is hailed for its traditional neighborhood design and smart growth principles. Residents can walk, bike or drive to nearby offices, shops, restaurants, hospitality, public parks and open space across the entire 322 acres.

The grounds our homes are built on are spacious and sprawling, beautifully landscaped and include a gazebo, ponds and dog parks. The 11,000-square-foot clubhouse is a centerpiece where homeowners can socialize but also exercise.

There are townhomes and villas. What was the thinking behind making these distinct styles?

We have villas--spacious apartment style homes for single floor living--on the ground floor or second floor. We also have townhomes with living space spanning two or three levels.

Homes range from 1,470 to over 2,100 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two or two-and-a-half baths, a loft, a den, a full-basement with the option for it to be finished, and one- or two-car garages. Buyers also get to personalize their homes working with our Design Center to choose their own designer fittings and finishes for the kitchen and bathrooms.

What makes Country Pointe Meadows special and unique in the real estate market?

For those who work, play or want to visit friends or family in the Hamptons, North Fork or parts west, they may not realize how close Yaphank really is. Exit 68 off the LIE is under 20 minutes east to Riverhead and under 30 minutes west to Huntington's 110 Corridor. So it's about location for sure but also the cost of living, in a quality constructed home with great quality of life.

Community living is more affordable than one may realize at first. Many are surprised to learn the move to a 55-plus community will actually save them money. If you make a line-by-line cost comparison of monthly carrying costs, between owning one's existing family home and a new home in one of our communities, there are savings to be made on landscaping, pool maintenance, snow and refuse removal, homeowner insurance, security systems and gym/club memberships. Taxes are also comparatively less in community life. So our owners spend less and worry less with great quality of life. I like to refer to Country Pointe Meadows as a hidden gem.

Prices start in the upper-$400,000s for single-level living villas and the low $500,000s for townhomes with ground-floor master suites. Taxes start at around $3,700 for homeowners who qualify for the NY STAR program.

Talk about the importance of the Clubhouse and its features and amenities.

At the center of the community is a state-of-the-art 11,000-square-foot community clubhouse with a ballroom, card rooms, sports lounge with bar, fitness room, treatment room, concierge, activities director, two outdoor heated swimming pools plus tennis and bocce ball courts. Right now we're all socially distancing so we've moved many of the features outside from exercise equipment to seating areas. When we can get back, residents will be meeting their neighbors at the bar for cocktails, playing cards, watching a football game or taking an exercise class.

Why is Country Pointe Meadows a great fit for someone 55 and up?

Our homeowners enjoy making new friends and keeping busy. Their new carefree lifestyle is almost like being on vacation, free of the burden of home maintenance. They also enjoy living in brand new homes at this stage in their lives.

For more information, visit beechwoodhomes.com/meadows.