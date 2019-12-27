139 Dune Road, Bridgehampton, Photo: Jaime Lopez for Sotheby’s International Realty

The Bridgehampton home of iconic choreographer Jerome Robbins has been sold for $12.5 million.

The property at 139 Dune Road had been owned by the Jerome Robbins Foundation since Robbins' death in 1998.

Listed by Martha S Murray, Marilyn Clark and Frank Newbold at Sotheby's, the home is one acre with 118 feet of oceanfront. The 2-bedroom/2.5-bath house has wraparound decks, massive stone fireplace, 45-foot pool and a private path to the beach.

Proceeds of this sale go to the Jerome Robbins Foundation's ongoing support of the arts.

Jerome Robbins was one of the most prolific choreographers in Broadway history. His shows included On the Town, Billion Dollar Baby, High Button Shoes, West Side Story, The King and I, Gypsy, Peter Pan, Miss Liberty, Call Me Madam and Fiddler on the Roof. His last Broadway production in 1989, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, won six Tony Awards including best musical and best director.