Behind The Hedges 27.12.2019 14:19 Jerome Robbins' Bridgehampton Home Sells for $12.5 Million
Jerome Robbins' Bridgehampton Home Sells for $12.5 Million

December 27, 2019 By Behind the Hedges Staff
139 Dune Road, Bridgehampton, Photo: Jaime Lopez for Sotheby’s International Realty

The Bridgehampton home of iconic choreographer Jerome Robbins has been sold for $12.5 million.

The property at 139 Dune Road had been owned by the Jerome Robbins Foundation since Robbins' death in 1998.

Listed by Martha S Murray, Marilyn Clark and Frank Newbold at Sotheby's, the home is one acre with 118 feet of oceanfront. The 2-bedroom/2.5-bath house has wraparound decks, massive stone fireplace, 45-foot pool and a private path to the beach.

Proceeds of this sale go to the Jerome Robbins Foundation's ongoing support of the arts.

Jerome Robbins was one of the most prolific choreographers in Broadway history. His shows included On the TownBillion Dollar BabyHigh Button ShoesWest Side StoryThe King and IGypsyPeter PanMiss LibertyCall Me Madam and Fiddler on the Roof. His last Broadway production in 1989, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, won six Tony Awards including best musical and best director.

