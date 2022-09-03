Labor Day On the North Fork: Find Your Next Home

An East Marion property has everything a buyer may need, so be sure to stop by this Labor Day weekend. Located at 12910 Main Road, the property is on the market for $1.995 million and represented by William Joseph Walters of Daniel Gale.
The main home on the property includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus hardwood floors, a newly fixed up kitchen a bathroom and a second story balcony. A guest cottage includes one bedroom and one bathroom.
More charm is found outside, with surrounding views of Gardeners Bay, Orient State Park, Bug Light and Shelter Island. Buyers can also enjoy a sandy private bay beach and all else that this North Fork home has to offer.
Check it out Saturday, September 3 from 2 to 3:45 p.m.
