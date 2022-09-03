Labor Day On the North Fork: Find Your Next Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An East Marion property has everything a buyer may need, so be sure to stop by this Labor Day weekend. Located at 12910 Main Road, the property is on the market for $1.995 million and represented by William Joseph Walters of Daniel Gale.

The main home on the property includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus hardwood floors, a newly fixed up kitchen a bathroom and a second story balcony. A guest cottage includes one bedroom and one bathroom.

More charm is found outside, with surrounding views of Gardeners Bay, Orient State Park, Bug Light and Shelter Island. Buyers can also enjoy a sandy private bay beach and all else that this North Fork home has to offer.

Check it out Saturday, September 3 from 2 to 3:45 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

2775 Country Route 48, Mattituck

Price: $389,000

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

28775 Main Road, Orient

Price: $1.89 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

980 Manhasset Avenue, Greenport

Price: $1.489 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 3, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

890 & 915 Ruch Lane, Southold

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 3, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $1.899 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, September 3, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

1246 Main Road, Jamesport

Price: $995,000

Broker: Jon Tomlinson, Daniel Gale

Sunday, September 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Cove Way, Shelter Island

Price: $2.69 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Sunday, September 4, 4 – 6 p.m.

See it here ->