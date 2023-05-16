Rent a Norman Jaffe Home in Bridgehampton

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It’s not quite Memorial Day weekend yet, but you could spend the end of summer in an original Norman Jaffe home in Bridgehampton.

The house at 91 Sam’s Creek Road is available for August 21 to September 4 for $90,000. Mala Sander of the Corcoran Group has the listing.

Jaffe, known for his contemporary, sculptural homes, designed more than 600 projects, 50 of which were in the Hamptons, during his 35-year career. Several of the homes were in the Sam’s Creek area, where he also once lived.

“Jaffe’s greatest achievement, one that in some ways surpassed Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian vision of houses integrated with landscape, was at Sam’s Creek in Bridgehampton, a grouping of six houses built by Jaffe between 1972 and 1982,” according to a 2004 article in The New York Times by Alastair Gordon, an award-winning critic and author who has written about Jaffe’s work.

“Jaffe saw Sam’s Creek as his chance to create an alternative to the kind of sprawl that had started to afflict the East End by the 1970s,” the article continues. “He created a sequence of low horizontal forms that floated cloud-like across the landscape.”

The original house was expanded to 3,380 square feet by James Merrell Architects. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the home features an open floor plan with a living room that features a fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and an open dining room.

Tori Golub Interior Design, based in New York City, is responsible for the minimalistic interiors.

The four-bedroom, three-bath house includes an oversized primary suite.

There is also a fully-equipped gym.

A heated gunite pool sits just beyond the deck and is surrounded by two outdoor dining rooms.

The 1.43-acre property is also just one block from the ocean beach.

