Check out this Riverhead space to wrap up your weekend amongst the North Fork open houses. This condominium is priced at $499,000 with Melissa Principi, Thomas McCloskey and Kimberly Hayes of Douglas Elliman. Located at 193 Scenic Lake Drive, this North Fork property could be home for you.

Named the “Amelia” unit in this resort-style gated community of Saddle Lakes, the space has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This updated spot has a kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and lighting fixtures. Spend time with your loved ones in the spacious living room decked out with high ceilings, a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.

Right outside, enjoy a back patio area with an awning overlooking a private wooded area. In the community area, there is an indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis area.

See the space Sunday, November 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

560 Fawn Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.45 million

Brokers: Susan Orioli and Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, November 12, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

150 Landing Lane, Baiting Hollow

Price: $1.749999 million

Broker: Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 12, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

345 Budds Pond Road, Southold

Price: $995,000

Broker: Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, November 12, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

73 Leafy Way, Aqubogue

Price: $995,000

Brokers: Thomas Uhlinger and John Quinn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

505 Saltaire Way, Mattituck

Price: $1.095 million

Brokers: Melissa Principi, Thomas McCloskey and Kimberly Hayes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

1790 Grandview Drive, Orient

Price: $3.8 million

Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->