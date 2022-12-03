North Fork Open Houses: A Riverhead Home Asks $520K

Ring in the holidays with these North Fork open houses. Check out a Riverhead home this weekend located at 97 Sunrise Avenue, priced at $520,000 and represented by Dolores Peterson of Douglas Elliman.
The 1,694-square-foot, well-cared-for house consists of four bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. The home features hardwood floors, a kitchen with an eat-in area, a living room and dining room. A TV room could also be used an office.
There is a new cesspool, a newly paved driveway and a large, oversized two-car garage. The third-of-an-acre property also boasts plenty of room for a pool, and a location that is close to Indian Island County Park and the Atlantis Aquarium in downtown Riverhead.
See the space Saturday, December 3 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Looking for South Fork open houses? Click here.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
10 Summerfield Lane, 10, Aquebogue
Price: $595,000
Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
48 Circle Drive, Riverhead
Price: $625,000
Broker: John Klupka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 3, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
408 South Street, Greenport
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale
Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
750 Highwood Road, Southold
Price: $1.5 million
Broker: William McIntosh, Daniel Gale
Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
1605 N Parish Drive, Southold
Price: $3.75 million
Broker: William McIntosh, Daniel Gale
Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead
Price: $465,000
Broker: Denice Lara, Daniel Gale
Sunday, December 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
900 Holbrook Lane, Mattituck
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, December 4, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->