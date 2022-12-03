North Fork Open Houses: A Riverhead Home Asks $520K

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Ring in the holidays with these North Fork open houses. Check out a Riverhead home this weekend located at 97 Sunrise Avenue, priced at $520,000 and represented by Dolores Peterson of Douglas Elliman.

The 1,694-square-foot, well-cared-for house consists of four bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. The home features hardwood floors, a kitchen with an eat-in area, a living room and dining room. A TV room could also be used an office.

There is a new cesspool, a newly paved driveway and a large, oversized two-car garage. The third-of-an-acre property also boasts plenty of room for a pool, and a location that is close to Indian Island County Park and the Atlantis Aquarium in downtown Riverhead.

See the space Saturday, December 3 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

10 Summerfield Lane, 10, Aquebogue

Price: $595,000

Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

48 Circle Drive, Riverhead

Price: $625,000

Broker: John Klupka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 3, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

408 South Street, Greenport

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale

Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

750 Highwood Road, Southold

Price: $1.5 million

Broker: William McIntosh, Daniel Gale

Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1605 N Parish Drive, Southold

Price: $3.75 million

Broker: William McIntosh, Daniel Gale

Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead

Price: $465,000

Broker: Denice Lara, Daniel Gale

Sunday, December 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

900 Holbrook Lane, Mattituck

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->