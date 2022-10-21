Open Houses

An Updated Sag Harbor Spot Among Hamptons Open Houses

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend is a recently updated Sag Harbor Village house in a coveted spot in town. On the market for $5.995 million, 132 Glover Street is represented by Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko of Douglas Elliman.

Three bedrooms plus two and a half bathrooms and a one bedroom one bathroom guest house make up the 0.67-acre property. A sun-drenched living room and wood-burning fireplace is the beginning of the cottage, country, modern design. The chef’s kitchen, a very modern country space, has steel appliances, concrete counters, custom cabinetry, a new pantry and large windows. Details like wide plank hardwood and heated floors make the home unique.

A lounge/office space plus a laundry room provide functionality.

Outside, a brick walkway leads up to the porch. In the back, an unground pool with an infinity edge, plus a flower and vegetable garden, town sheds and a fire pit area make up the space.

Just a short distance from water access, marinas, Baron’s Cove and village offerings, this could be the place for you.

See the space Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

9 Convent Lane, Center Moriches
Price: $3.395 million
Broker: Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack
Price: $20.9 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

36 Brandywine Drive, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 22, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

24 Blackwatch Court, Southampton
Price: $2.095 million
Brokers: Peter Huffine and Frederick A Wallenmaier, Corcoran
Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

24 St Mary’s Lane, Amagansett
Price: $8.995 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

115 Woodbine Drive, Springs
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Raul Guazhambo, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

102 Lake Drive, North Sea
Price: $3.195 million
Broker: Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 22, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 22, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

62 Buell Lane Extension, East Hampton
Price: $5.45 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 22, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

10 Old Fields Lane, Quogue
Price: $2.65 million
Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

94 Pembroke Drive, East Hampton
Price: $2.195 million
Brokers: Jeff Banastey, Nick Riback and Patrick Rukai, Corcoran
Saturday, October 22, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Amagansett
LPG / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

10 St Marys Lane, Amagansett 
Price: $15 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund | Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Read more about this home here.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

11 Harrison Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Terry Thomson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

