An Updated Sag Harbor Spot Among Hamptons Open Houses

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend is a recently updated Sag Harbor Village house in a coveted spot in town. On the market for $5.995 million, 132 Glover Street is represented by Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko of Douglas Elliman.

Three bedrooms plus two and a half bathrooms and a one bedroom one bathroom guest house make up the 0.67-acre property. A sun-drenched living room and wood-burning fireplace is the beginning of the cottage, country, modern design. The chef’s kitchen, a very modern country space, has steel appliances, concrete counters, custom cabinetry, a new pantry and large windows. Details like wide plank hardwood and heated floors make the home unique.

A lounge/office space plus a laundry room provide functionality.

Outside, a brick walkway leads up to the porch. In the back, an unground pool with an infinity edge, plus a flower and vegetable garden, town sheds and a fire pit area make up the space.

Just a short distance from water access, marinas, Baron’s Cove and village offerings, this could be the place for you.

See the space Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

9 Convent Lane, Center Moriches

Price: $3.395 million

Broker: Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

Price: $20.9 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

36 Brandywine Drive, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 22, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

24 Blackwatch Court, Southampton

Price: $2.095 million

Brokers: Peter Huffine and Frederick A Wallenmaier, Corcoran

Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

24 St Mary’s Lane, Amagansett

Price: $8.995 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges

115 Woodbine Drive, Springs

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: Raul Guazhambo, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

102 Lake Drive, North Sea

Price: $3.195 million

Broker: Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 22, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 22, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

62 Buell Lane Extension, East Hampton

Price: $5.45 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 22, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Old Fields Lane, Quogue

Price: $2.65 million

Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

94 Pembroke Drive, East Hampton

Price: $2.195 million

Brokers: Jeff Banastey, Nick Riback and Patrick Rukai, Corcoran

Saturday, October 22, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

10 St Marys Lane, Amagansett

Price: $15 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund | Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this home here.

11 Harrison Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Terry Thomson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->