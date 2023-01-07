Among the North Fork open houses this weekend is a newly renovated colonial in Southold, asking $1.5 million. William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty are repping the listing.

Located at the end of a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, the home at 750 Highwood Road offers 2,800 square feet of living space. The large living room features a gas fireplace and an open floor plan that includes a light-filled, eat-in kitchen.

Sliding glass doors lead out to an 800-square-foot Trex deck that overlooks a 36-by-18-foot pool surrounded by parklike landscaping on the 0.62-acre property.

Hardwood floors can be found throughout.

See the house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.