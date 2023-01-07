Open Houses

North Fork Open Houses: Southold Colonial for $1.5M, Plus Other Spots to Check Out

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Among the North Fork open houses this weekend is a newly renovated colonial in Southold, asking $1.5 million. William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty are repping the listing.

Located at the end of a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, the home at 750 Highwood Road offers 2,800 square feet of living space. The large living room features a gas fireplace and an open floor plan that includes a light-filled, eat-in kitchen.

Sliding glass doors lead out to an 800-square-foot Trex deck that overlooks a 36-by-18-foot pool surrounded by parklike landscaping on the 0.62-acre property.

Hardwood floors can be found throughout.

See the house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend: 

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Town & County Real Estate

670 Seawood Drive, Southold
Price: $769,000
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

1075 Victoria Drive, Southold
Price: $825,000
Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
380 W Cove Road, Cutchogue
Price: $1.795 million
Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

533 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Riverhead
Price: $799,000
Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale
1605 N Parish Drive, Southold
Price: $3.45 million
Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, January 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Click here. 

