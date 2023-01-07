Among the North Fork open houses this weekend is a newly renovated colonial in Southold, asking $1.5 million. William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty are repping the listing.
Located at the end of a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, the home at 750 Highwood Road offers 2,800 square feet of living space. The large living room features a gas fireplace and an open floor plan that includes a light-filled, eat-in kitchen.
Sliding glass doors lead out to an 800-square-foot Trex deck that overlooks a 36-by-18-foot pool surrounded by parklike landscaping on the 0.62-acre property.
Hardwood floors can be found throughout.
See the house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More North Fork open houses this weekend:
670 Seawood Drive, Southold
Price: $769,000
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1075 Victoria Drive, Southold
Price: $825,000
Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
533 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Riverhead
Price: $799,000
Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, January 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
