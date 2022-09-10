Open Houses

North Fork Open Houses: What To See This Weekend

By
0
comments
Posted on
North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

As far as North Fork open houses, this weekend is your chance to see a Shelter Island ranch-style home for under $1 million. Located near to the Shelter Island Historical Society, this spot has tons to offer including a weekly, seasonal farmers market.

The property is located at 20F S Ferry Road, on sale for $975,000 with Linda McCarthy and Debra Von Brook-Binder of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms a large living area and a den/sunroom compose a part of the 1,161-square-foot home. Vaulted ceilings add to the style of the home and an attached two-car garage, secondary garage and full basement are perfect for storage.

Outside, buyers can host on the deck and make use of their portable hot tub.

See the space Saturday, September 10 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? We’ve got you covered there too

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of NOFO Real Estate

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold
Price: $1.899 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, September 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

15105 Oregon Road, Cutchogue
Price: $7.8 million
Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, September 10, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue
Price: $1.2 million
Brokers: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale
Saturday, September 10, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

410 6th Street, Greenport
Price: $999,000
Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, September 10, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

365 Mailer Court, Southold
Price: $865,000
Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 10, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale
Saturday, September 10, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

28775 Main Road, Orient
Price: $1.69 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, September 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

670 Seawood Drive, Southold
Price: $799,000
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, September 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

300 George Road, New Suffolk
Price: $1.275 million
Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, September 11, 12 – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open house, Jamesport
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
Price: $1.55 million
Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, September 11, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue
Price: $2.95 million
Brokers: Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale
Sunday, September 11, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites