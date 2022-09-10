North Fork Open Houses: What To See This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As far as North Fork open houses, this weekend is your chance to see a Shelter Island ranch-style home for under $1 million. Located near to the Shelter Island Historical Society, this spot has tons to offer including a weekly, seasonal farmers market.

The property is located at 20F S Ferry Road, on sale for $975,000 with Linda McCarthy and Debra Von Brook-Binder of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms a large living area and a den/sunroom compose a part of the 1,161-square-foot home. Vaulted ceilings add to the style of the home and an attached two-car garage, secondary garage and full basement are perfect for storage.

Outside, buyers can host on the deck and make use of their portable hot tub.

See the space Saturday, September 10 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? We’ve got you covered there too.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $1.899 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, September 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

15105 Oregon Road, Cutchogue

Price: $7.8 million

Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 10, 12 – 3 p.m.

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue

Price: $1.2 million

Brokers: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 10, 12 – 3 p.m.

410 6th Street, Greenport

Price: $999,000

Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

365 Mailer Court, Southold

Price: $865,000

Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, September 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

28775 Main Road, Orient

Price: $1.69 million

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, September 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

670 Seawood Drive, Southold

Price: $799,000

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, September 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

300 George Road, New Suffolk

Price: $1.275 million

Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, September 11, 12 – 1 p.m.

716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Price: $1.55 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, September 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue

Price: $2.95 million

Brokers: Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale

Sunday, September 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

