$8.9M House Available in Grand Estates of Old Palm Golf Club

The home at 11771 Calleta Court in Old Palm Golf Club sold for $4,300,000 in January of 2021. Deborah Berman represented the seller.

For those looking ahead to the off-season in the Hamptons, there’s a luxurious turnkey home in Palm Beach Gardens waiting.

The house at 11771 Calleta Court in Grand Estates of Old Palm Golf Club, a fully furnished Bentley Model Home, was crafted by Courchene Development with interiors designed by Rogers Design Group. It’s listed for $8.9 million by Lynda Smith and Ariel Hortman with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 5,858-square-foot house, which sits on half an acre, begins with a great mahogany front door with glass panels and a transom window welcomes residents. The foyer is bright and airy, with one side covered by floor-to-ceiling mirrors and a shiny light fixture hanging from the ceiling.

Marble floors throughout create a seamless flow from space to space, giving the home’s design a timeless touch. Voluminous ceilings with custom treatments range from 10 to 15 feet, making the house even more elegant and luxurious, and Andersen windows let the light into every room. The home also features fantastic woodwork, plantation shutters, and tongue and groove ceilings in the foyer and loggia.

A plethora of muted-toned furnishings adorn the living room, which features a stunning view of the pool area via floor-to-ceiling windows. The living room also has an oversized, comfy L-shaped couch and a dining table. The Lennox linear fireplace with marble surround is perfect for relaxing inside at night.

Modern Thermador appliances, Opustone quartzite countertops, and Irpinian cabinets fill the state-of-the-art kitchen. A center island breakfast bar, butler’s pantry, and custom wine cabinets make this gourmet kitchen even more special.

The expansive primary bedroom features European white oak floors, his and her baths, closets, a barrel ceiling with cove lighting, and a sitting area. Great windows flood the room with abundant natural light and provide a lovely view of the outdoor pool area and lush greenery. The dressing room spans 15-by-11 feet and has plenty of hanging space, shelves, and built-in cabinets.

The outside of the home is perfect for days spent in the hot Palm Beach sun. Residents can relax in the heated pool or spa, and a dazzling water feature makes the experience even more relaxing. The outdoor area has light travertine pavers and a covered patio with marble tiles, a summer kitchen, a dining table, and an outdoor fireplace, quintessential for fun dinner parties outside. Lush landscaping surrounds the property, including mature foliage and additional turf in the backyard that is chemical-free.

The home features multiple unique amenities. A spacious, full gym and at-home office make staying productive easy and relaxing.

Two air-conditioned, two-car garages with epoxy flooring, a whole-house generator, a spacious laundry room with plenty of cabinetry, a utility closet, and an additional storage option prove that this home does not stop short regarding functionality.

The home’s location is pristine; a golf path leads to the eighteenth hole and clubhouse, perfect for a lovely morning stroll. The mandatory membership grants residents a beach membership at the Palm Beach Hilton on Singer Island, minutes away from Juno Beach, Worth Avenue, Palm Beach International Airport, North County Airport, the Kravis Center, and the Maltz Theatre. The surrounding area is well known for its wide span of delicious restaurants and shopping.

Old Palm Golf Club, recently renovated and redesigned, features a plethora of unique amenities for golfers. No required tee times, a separate, 33-acre, 3-hole practice studio with Trackman V-1 swing analysis, and a clubhouse with fine dining, a café, a lounge, men’s and women’s spas, a fitness center, a pool with cabanas, and casitas make this club one-of-a-kind.

[Listing: 11771 Calleta Court, Palm Beach Gardens | Agent: Lynda Smith, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Ariel Hortman, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

