The Palm Beach Regency-style home sold for $14 million on Sept. 19.

A classic Palm Beach Regency-style home in the Estate Section near Mar-a-Lago Club sold last month for $14 million — a 250% increase from a decade ago.

The last time the property at 168 Kings Road traded in 2013, it went for $4,063,150, according to records.

Lisa Cregan and John Cregan of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, while Brooke A. Murphy of Compass brought the buyer. The deal closed Sept. 19, 2023.

The property was listed in April for $14.9 million.

Designed in 1959 by Henry Harding, the well-appointed, 4,874-square-foot house has been completely renovated with full impact glass.

Sitting on an oversized lot for the area at 16,500 quare feet or 0.38-acre, the house has been able to be expanded to include a two-car garage and wine storage, topped by an apartment for guest/staff quarters. There is also “an auto forecourt,” a large pool and a roomy backyard.

The home boasts 11 to 12-foot ceilings throughout and multiple spaces for entertaining. There are five en suite bedrooms as well as a first-floor primary bedroom with dual bathrooms and closets.

