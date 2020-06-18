Property of the Week: 198 Two Holes Water Road, East Hampton

198 Two Holes Water Road, East Hampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The bucolic Northwest Woods seem ideal for a family looking to move to the country. Newly listed by Thomas Cavallo and Camilla Lundengard at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 198 Two Holes Water Road is a stylish modern home in the classical countryside of East Hampton.

198 Two Holes Water Road, the Numbers:

Listed at $5.995 million

7 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

9,000 square feet

10.9 acres

Built in 1980

The private drive to 198 Two Holes Water Road showcases an all-weather tennis court before arriving at the recently renovated house. Inside the entry hall, a broad staircase leads to an expansive living room. Also on this level is an elegant dining room, surrounding by a wraparound deck. The kitchen features a pantry, wet bar and ice machine, double stoves, double dishwashers and more (outside there's a Traeger grill).

The three-story house has four skylights and custom cabinetry throughout. The master bedroom has a bathroom with steam shower, and double doors leading out to a private deck. Two of the guest suites have direct access to the backyard. An elevator connects all floors. Outside is a four-car garage and heated gunite pool.

"This is such a unique property," Lundengard says. "Everything is custom-made throughout the house--privacy, location, all the amenities you need in order to live a beautiful, wonderful happy life out in the Hamptons."