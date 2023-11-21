Southampton Office Building For Sale Offers Visibility

The office building at 149 Hampton Road in Southampton is listed for $2.695 million.

An office building in Southampton Village with plenty of charm has joined the commercial market recently.

The asking price for 149 Hampton Road is $2.695 million.

“This is an amazing location for office usage in Southampton Village,” says Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team with Hal Zwick that has the listing. “A charming, freestanding building with ample parking and a variety of different suite sizes — All about the location!”

The two-story building holds seven units inside across 3,875 square feet. Situated on a 0.41-acre property, the building offers maximum visibility.

“Potentially a new owner/ operator can use part of the building for spectacular office space and then collect income from the other office units,” the listing explains.

The building has a proven rental track record with an annual income of $123,960.

The listing calls Southampton Village “the most substantial economic hub in the Hamptons,” where office buildings have “strong demand and add to the vibrancy of the internationally recognized downtown.”

Taxes are $6,237 per year.

