Southampton’s Enchanté Bistro Hits the Market

Enchanté Bistro, which opened in the spring of 2023, is available for sale.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Southampton Village’s Enchanté Bistro, formerly home to the well-known Red Bar restaurant, has been listed for sale with Hamptons Compass Commercial‘s Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc.

“The most magnificent restaurant site available in the Hamptons is now available to a renowned operator to make their mark in this highly sought-after locale,” Zwick tells Behind The Hedges.

The offering price was not publicly disclosed.

The 100-seat modern French restaurant and bar, closed for the season, comes with a three-bedroom house on the 0.76-acre property located at 210 Hampton Road, which is just outside the village business district.

Red Bar, open for over two decades before it closed in 2018, sold in February 2022 for $3.4 million.

Enchanté, which is French for “enchanted to meet you,” opened in the spring of 2023, the vision of the EHP Hospitality Group, which also owns Sí Sí and Sunset Harbor in East Hampton and Crash Cantina in Hampton Bays.

The 4,530-square-foot restaurant underwent a $1 million renovation, according to the offering that describes the setting as “a sophisticated yet inviting ambiance perfect for dining and events.”

With sleek finishes and a glass-enclosed space that offers plenty of natural light, the restaurant is situated close to the village, but with easier access due to ample parking, the agents say.

At the time of its opening, it was described as having a timeless, romantic design, combining “the rich cinematic experiences of Parisian brasseries and seaside dining in the South of France. Signature items include a fresh Seafood Plateaux, French classics like French Onion Soup and Escargot, Nicoise and Roquette Salads and a selection of frites such as lobster or dry-aged duck.”

A private room, separate from the main dining area, has made the restaurant popular for hosting events “thanks to the unique ability to

provide private and semi-private dining such as their Wine Dinner series,” the offering says. “This venue is poised to become a premier destination in Southampton.”

Above the restaurant is a second-floor office space.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.