Top 5 East End Real Estate Stories of the Week: A Grandfather’s Gift and the Spotlight Is on Orient

Keith Green was busier than most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one half of the Ciardullo Green team at Sotheby’s International Realty, he was kept occupied as people fled New York City for space and privacy on the East End. But Green was also busy building something very special: a dollhouse for his granddaughter.

And not just any dollhouse.

Selling real estate in the Hamptons is often thought of as a seasonal business with the market hottest in the spring and summer. We asked some of the top real estate agents what are some good reasons to list in the autumn and winter. Find out what they had to say. Orient, Furthest Point East on the North Fork: ‘The Ultimate Getaway From It All’ East End real estate has been on fire during the pandemic with some hamlets hotter than others, but the buying frenzy has certainly caught up to Orient, the furthest point out on the North Fork, in recent months. “We have seen an increase in selling prices across the board on the North Fork, and Orient is a historic hamlet that is very special and is definitely one of the hamlets on the North Fork leading the pack in desirability and price appreciation,” says Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate. Learn more.

How about a block party this Thanksgiving weekend? One will be held on Saturday to give buyers and agents a preview of what’s to come on Handy Lane, where eight luxurious homes are being built on a picturesque cul-de-sac close to the ocean.

The properties are exclusively listed with Romaine Gordon of Saunders & Associates for between $4.2 million and $6.899 million.

In what is the third-highest known real estate transaction so far in 2021, an oceanfront estate in Southampton recently sold this week for $70 million. Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group represented the listing at 840 Meadow Lane, an 8.3-acre property with “a 30-room fairytale Tudor mansion.”

