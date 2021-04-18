Top 5 Stories of the Week: Norman Jaffe’s Former Home Sells and What Did Happen to Bernie Madoff’s Montauk Digs?

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A creek-front home designed by the noted architect Norman Jaffe, which once served as one of his own homes, has once again changed hands.

Stacey Bronfman, the former wife of billionaire Seagram heir Matthew Bronfman, sold the home at 75 Sam’s Creek in Bridgehampton for $9.85 million on April 13. William Wolff, out of Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s East Hampton office, had the listing.

The home initially went on the market in the summer of 2020 for $11.5 million. It went into contract in February when Terry Cohen of Saunders & Associates brought the buyer and a deal was inked.

Bernie Madoff died on Wednesday at the age of 82 after serving nearly 11 years of 150-year federal prison sentence for running the largest Ponzi schemes in history.

He died at the the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., which may have well been a world away from his formal luxurious abodes, which included an oceanfront home in Montauk that just so happens to be on the market once.

The federal government seized the bungalow-style home at 216 Old Montauk Highway after Madoff’s $65 billion investment scam was revealed in December of 2008. While Madoff was on house arrest in his Manhattan penthouse for six months he never again went back to his seaside home.

If feeling at home for you means being surrounded in a space that is airy with unobstructed views and a subtle color palette, you probably embrace a Spartan style in your interior design.

It is popular as of late with Hamptons and Manhattan clientele, according to Joe Badilla, founder of the Bridgehampton-based Badilla Painters, Inc. Minimalist is in vogue with designers and for painting and finishing styles, but these ideas are ever-evolving and Badilla is keenly aware of the changes you learn in a conversation.

“Our job is to have a very keen eye for that,” he says.

Rick’s Crabby Cowboy Cafe, a restaurant with a marine and rental units on Lake Montauk, has been sold.

The five-acre property at 435 East Lake Drive also has 14 rental units in three separate buildings, plus a separate house. The deed also includes 6.75 acres of underwater land and 22 slips in the marina.

Rick Gibbs and his wife, Laurie Cancellieri, have owned the property for more than 20 years.

On the North Fork, you may not think to look for a Mediterranean-style estate, especially on the water, but that is what you will find at 640 Lloyd’s Lane in Mattituck. A standout property with a massive home with lots of detail, the asking price is $2.95 million.

The property, located in the Honeysuckle Hills where there is access to a community beach, overlooks the Long Island Sound from about 65 feet up on a bluff. There are unobstructed views from the property for about 15 miles to Roanoke Point, according to the listing agent John de Reeder of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in the Mattituck office.

