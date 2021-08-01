Top 5 Stories of the Week: Calvin Klein Sells Yet Another $85 Million Hamptons Estate

Calvin Klein bought the nearly 7-acre West End property in 1987.

Calvin Klein has quietly sold an East Hampton Village oceanfront estate he has long owned for a combined $85 million.

Two separate parcels near Georgica Pond traded—the 6.8-acre parcel with the residence sold for $75 million while the vacant adjacent 1.63-acre property went for $10 million, according to Suffolk County deed transfers.

The $75 million sale is, so far, the most expensive in 2021. Though a 42-acre Southampton estate known as Jule Pond, which features waterfront on three sides and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, was last asking $145 million before it went into contract in April, the final price has not yet been revealed.

Read the full story

Matt Lauer Puts His North Haven Waterfront Compound Back on the Market for Nearly $44 Million

“An island-inspired tea house” at the bayfront property.Courtesy of Corcoran

Matt Lauer, formerly the host of NBC’s TODAY, is once again looking for a buyer for his waterfront compound in North Haven. This listing price: $43.995 million, a figure the former morning show host has asked for in the past.

Read more

$50 Million Fable! Vacant Oceanfront Land Traded at One-Third the Price

Four lots that make up a 9.4-acre oceanfront property sold for a fraction of the $50 million Nest Seekers’ Dylan Eckardt, inset, reported earlier this month.Courtesy of Dylan Eckardt/Nest Seekers

Four vacant oceanfront parcels in Amagansett, totaling 9.4 acres, wound up selling for $16.5 million earlier this month — a far cry from what we were initially told.

Nest Seekers International’s Dylan Eckardt, the self-proclaimed Prince of Montauk, had told Behind The Hedges recently that he secured the asking price after a so-called bidding war.

Read more

Architect Michael Haverford’s East Hampton Home Hits the Market

Courtesy of Compass Real Estate

The award-winning architect, Michael Haverland, has said, “One of the most important aspects of true Modernism is simplicity and economy of construction.” Haverland and co-owner, Philip Galanes, proved this to be true with their creation at 73 Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton.

Read more

Quintessential Sag Harbor Home Hits the Market for Just Under $2.2 Million

Courtesy of Compass

For those in search of a stylish home with traditional features and up-to-date appliances, a recently-listed property in Sag Harbor is a must-see. The property at 19 Grand Street is listed with Bill Williams of Compass for $2.195 million.

This 1,580-square-foot home, set on just over one-third of an acre, is one of those quintessential Sag Harbor homes, located in the heart of village, just moments from Main Street’s shops and restaurants.

