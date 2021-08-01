Top 5 Stories of the Week: Calvin Klein Sells Yet Another $85 Million Hamptons Estate

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Calvin Klein has quietly sold an East Hampton Village oceanfront estate he has long owned for a combined $85 million.

Two separate parcels near Georgica Pond traded—the 6.8-acre parcel with the residence sold for $75 million while the vacant adjacent 1.63-acre property went for $10 million, according to Suffolk County deed transfers.

The $75 million sale is, so far, the most expensive in 2021. Though a 42-acre Southampton estate known as Jule Pond, which features waterfront on three sides and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, was last asking $145 million before it went into contract in April, the final price has not yet been revealed.

Matt Lauer, formerly the host of NBC’s TODAY, is once again looking for a buyer for his waterfront compound in North Haven. This listing price: $43.995 million, a figure the former morning show host has asked for in the past.

Four vacant oceanfront parcels in Amagansett, totaling 9.4 acres, wound up selling for $16.5 million earlier this month — a far cry from what we were initially told.

Nest Seekers International’s Dylan Eckardt, the self-proclaimed Prince of Montauk, had told Behind The Hedges recently that he secured the asking price after a so-called bidding war.

