Top 5 Stories of the Week: Meet a Master Craftsman, Plus Donald Trump Jr.’s Bridgehampton Home Is Sold

Master Craftsman: Bruce Reither of Reither Woodworking

A self-taught woodworker, Bruce Reither of Reither Woodworking has become a go-to in the Hamptons for custom cabinetry.

Growing up in Aquebogue, Bruce Reither worked with his carpenter father on job sites to make some side money. He describes his father as a simple guy who had not done much in terms of business.

When Reither was 18 and still in high school, his father died suddenly from a brain aneurysm.

“He left us with a truck full of tools,” Reither recalls. “As we were trying to scramble to figure out what to do, I just basically did side work and figured things out.”

Closing Times: The Adam Miller Group Touts Half-Billion Worth of Real Estate in Contract

Adam Miller brought an elevated level of expertise to the Hamptons when he relocated here, while maintaining the laid back vibe that attracts people to the area. Since opening his own law firm in 2007, the Adam Miller Group has acted as counsel on more than $4.5 billion in real estate transactions on the East End.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle sold their Bridgehampton home in an off-the-market transaction through Nest Seekers and made a handsome profit and set a record for the street in the process.

The second week of March 2020 was the last statistically normal week before COVID-19 shutdowns took effect on Hamptons real estate, causing the number of new and in contract listings to plummet through the end of April 2020.

In a rare offering, three existing single and separate parcels on Little Peconic Bay in the Sag Harbor area are on the market for $10 million. The waterfront properties at 24, 28 and 32 Bittersweet Lane in Noyac, with uninterrupted views across the bay, are being offered together in a listing with Nest Seekers’ Bradlee Phillips.

