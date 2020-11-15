Top 5 Stories on Behind The Hedges This Week: Views, Interior Details at $20 Million Dune Road Property

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Dune Road Oceanfront Estate Boasts Interior Detail Work, Panoramic Views For Under $20 Million

This oceanfront estate at 83 Dune Road East Quogue offers not only a luxurious main house at the sought-after address, but also separate guest quarters and a pool house. To take full advantage of the views, most of the bedrooms are located on the first floor, while the main living spaces are up on the second floor. Six bedrooms are split between two wings on the first floor, each with three ensuite bedrooms. One bedroom is a fanciful children’s bunk room with four built-in bunks made to look like there are an ocean-liner.

Lakefront Living in Montauk for Under $6.5 Million

A custom-built, lakefront house at 225 East Lake Drive in Montauk, listed for $6.49 million, offers beautiful sunset views.

5 Fab Kitchens: From Industrial, Stainless Steel Island to Farmhouse Brick Backsplash

From the type of appliances to the accent lighting, you can be sure the design details in the kitchen are just as important as the ingredients that go into the food that are prepared there.

‘Summer White House’ in the Sag Harbor Village Lobbying for $14 Million

A Sag Harbor Village house with a long history that goes back to the 21st Century has been thoughtfully and carefully restored.

Bathroom Envy: 3 Spaces You’ll Want to Call Your Own

We bet unwinding in one of these luxurious bathrooms would help melt that post-election, COVID-fatigue stress.