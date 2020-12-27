Top 5 Stories This Week: East Hampton’s ‘White House’ Sells for $7 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The house at the corner of Woods Lane and Main Street in the Village of East Hampton, perhaps the most well-known house in the village with its window boxes holding red geraniums each summer and white Christmas lights for the holidays, has been sold after nearly a year and a half on the market.

The bungalow-style home, which was seized by the federal government after Madoff was arrested for a $65 billion investment scam, has since been updated and improved since the days Madoff and his family spent time there.

A contemporary, turn-key house at 248 Marine Boulevard in Amagansett, one of the largest oceanfront properties in neighborhood, is now being offered for $12.45 million, listed with Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Looking back at 2020, our gathering of real estate experts and insiders reflect on what they remember as some of the most notable aspects of the year that has passed and what they are most looking forward to as we head into the new year.

The father-son team created Liberty Gas, a one-stop, full-service source for all residential and commercial propane needs, and the business has quickly grown and continues to evolve.