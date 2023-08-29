House of the Day

Victorian Farmhouse Steeped in Greenport History

The home at 2345 Main Road, completed in 1900, has been renovated, but also has maintained its historic charm.
Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

A restored, late 19th-century Victorian farmhouse, tucked away in Greenport, has just come to market, offering an opportunity for a piece of community history.

Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing at $2,175,000.

The 5,500-square-foot house at 2345 Main Road sits on 1.33 private acres, surrounded by mature specimen trees on a private piece of property off Sound Avenue, not far the center of Greenport.

It has been referred to as the Miss Grace Floyd House, as it was originally built for the daughter of David Gleston Floyd, who, in the 1850s, built the adjacent Brecknock Hall, now part of the Peconic Landing property. Her father was the grandson of William Floyd, a native Long Islander and a wealthy farmer, who, as a delegate to the Continental Congress, signed the Declaration of Independence.

The original staircase was resorted.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

D.G. Floyd, a successful banker and whaler, moved from his family’s farmstead in Mastic to Greenport as the whaling industry soared and to be closer to the whaling vessels that called the seaport home. His called his home Brecknock Hall after Brecknockshire, a castle in Wales, the family’s ancestral home.

Grace Floyd, who later became Mrs. F. DeLancey Robinson, would become a community benefactress. She donated $30,000 to build a home for the Greenport community library in 1917 — a stone building, meant to resemble Becknock Hall — and gave it its name, the Floyd Memorial Library, in memory of her father.

Her own home, the farmhouse, was reportedly designed by Stanford White, one of the Gilded Age’s most famous architects. Completed in 1900, the house incorporates a piece that is even older as an 18-century mill was utilized to form the western wing of the residence, helping to create what now stands — a two-and-a-half-story, multi-bay, gabled roof house.

A porch wraps around the Victorian farmhouse.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Among its most noted features are a two-story bay entrance, a small semi-octagonal, two-story high porch, a recessed balcony and a porch that wraps around the home. Three gable dormers can be found on the upper level, making for sweet reading nooks in bedrooms. A a car port provides a grand way to enter the home, while also providing protection from the elements, while six fireplaces warm the interior spaces.

The rooms throughout the home are large with plenty of character, such as wood floors and In total, there are four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two-half baths.

Rooms are large, providing plenty of space, as well as six fireplaces.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The property, at more than one acre, boasts plenty of room for a pool and other accessory structures.

Close to Greenport Harbor and Sterling Basin, the house is just a short walk or drive to restaurants, shopping and marinas. It is also not far from golf courses or the nearby hamlets of Southold and Orient, including the Orient Point Ferry over to Connecticut.

See more pictures below.

[Listing: 2345 Main Road, Greenport | Agent: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

The gated entry to the home at 2345 Main Road in Greenport.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
The home’s facadeCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
The front porchCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
The living roomCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
The updated kitchen inside the homeCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Another view of the kitchenCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A sitting roomCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A studio within the homeCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
The primary bedroom features a brick fireplace. Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A guest bedroom also features a fireplace.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A large guest room has plenty of space to play.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A bright bedroom features a built-in bed.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
An outdoor dining space on the porch.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A view of the car portCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A drone image of the home.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
A drone image shows the house is close to Greenport Harbor and Sterling Basin.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

