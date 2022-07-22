Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The East End is certainly feeling the heat this week. Temperatures have been hovering in the 90s all week and the Hamptons have been under a heat advisory all week.

Stay cool this summer by staying indoors in air-conditioned areas — and imagine cooling off in some of these fantastic outdoor showers at properties in the Hamptons. No matter how luxurious or simple an outdoor shower is, there’s nothing like taking one after a day at the beach, playing a game of tennis or just a refreshing rinse on a steamy day.

Shower for Two?

A Westhampton Beach home along coveted Dune Road, listed at $21.5 million, has 225 feet of sprawling ocean frontage, but what does one do when they come off the beach? Hop in this “double” outdoor shower, of course. The roomy, enclosed shower stall just off the pool deck offers two showerheads with a nearby changing room. Speaking of double, the property at 175 Dune Road offers rare double dune and jetty protection. A private “over the dune” walkway leads to the beach, where there is even a foot washing station. Plus, there is a stunning 6,000-square-foot with a gunite pool and attached waterfall spa. A bonus is deeded right of way to the bay just across Dune Road. Corcoran’s Ashley Farrell and Nancy Heaney represent the listing.

Outdoor Shower Off the Primary Suite

The primary suite at 31 Gilberts Path comes with a gorgeous private bathroom, but for a little added luxury step outside to a private deck with an outdoor shower, surrounded by lush landscaping. That’s where you will find the JEE-Os Soho 01 freestanding outdoor shower, which offers a pressure balance valve. Fashion designer Tony Melillo owns this home, which is for sale with Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty. The current asking price is $4.685 million.

Tranquil and Chic

Outside of the home at 5 Kings Lane in Southampton is an outdoor shower that seemingly transports you to some tranquil spa with its three-sided wooden slat surrounding and chic black shower head and handheld sprayer. The shower, along with a large deck, heated gunite saltwater pool and bluestone patio are all surrounded by professional mature landscaping for privacy. The home is listed for $2,995,000 with Cynthia Beck, Caroline A. Sarraf, and Alyra Hoffman of Compass.

Bench seating

The 2.15-acre grounds of the custom 7,000-square-foot home at 914 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton, listed for $14.75 million, include many luxurious amenities. There are multiple entertaining areas with an expansive outdoor kitchen. Then there is the heated gunite pool and spa and a multi-level 1,500-square-foot pool house. But you don’t even need to go inside to cool off. There’s an enclosed outdoor shower with bench seating and what looks to be another JEE-Os freestanding shower, perfect for cooling off after a trip to the nearby beach or a game of tennis on the property’s hydro Har-Tru tennis court. Douglas Elliman’s Robin Bender and William Wolff have the listing.

Custom Freestanding Outdoor Shower

A custom free-standing outdoor shower can be found just off the sun deck at the modern beach cottage at 163 Atlantic Avenue in Amagansett. We imagine it gets a lot of use as the home is just three houses from the Atlantic Ocean in the Amagansett Dunes. Award-winning architect Francois de Menil designed the home, drawing inspiration from the seascape. Tim O’Connor of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing for $5,995,000.

Bonus: Draped in Wisteria

Among the “magical outdoor spaces” that Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty says this East Hampton Cape at 128 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road has is a simple outdoor shower draped in wisteria. The shower is located just off the home, near the heated saltwater pool. The backyard also features a shade garden that sounds like a good spot to be on a hot day like today. The home, which was listed in June, has a contract pending. The last asking price was $2.995 million.

Have a cool outdoor shower to show us? Email TVecsey@danspapers.com.