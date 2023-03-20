A modern beach cottage in Amagansett, recently refreshed and updated, is back on the market, this time asking $5,895,000.

Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter of Brown Haris Stevens, who represent the listing at 163 Atlantic Avenue in the Amagansett Dunes, say it will be ready for summer 2023 occupancy with a new kitchen, new furnishings and new landscaping.

Located just three houses from the ocean, the award-winning architect Francois de Menil designed the house. Built in 2010 with reinforced steel and high-density concrete, the 1,900-square-foot home is in turnkey condition and now boasts a brand-new chef’s kitchen.

It was listed last summer and went off the market after Labor Day.

“Inspired by the seaside landscape, nestled in land preserve on three sides, the sophisticated home is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and create a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living spaces,” the listing says.

The great room offers an open living and dining area with 14-foot south-facing Duratherm sliding doors that open to the outside. There is also an enclosed sunroom.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features stainless steel hardware and environmentally sensitive materials “for maximum comfort, efficiency and sustainability.” Alaskan yellow cedar siding adorns the exterior.

The house also now has new central air conditioning

The 0.33-acre property also has plenty of room to build an 8-by-30-foot gunite swimming pool. The permit application has been submitted to Town of East Hampton.