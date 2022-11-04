Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It’s never too early to think about a summer rental. A reimagined Federal Revival, south of the highway in Bridgehampton is on the market if you’re looking for a summer retreat or even a place to enjoy the Hamptons in the winter months.

The house at 56 Sagaponack Road is available for Memorial Day through Labor Day for $425,000 or July to Labor Day for $350,000. Other options include $160,000 for the month of July or $200,000 for August. The rental price for the months of May and September is $75,000 per month, while it is $60,000 for April and $50,000 for November or December.

“The property has it all,” says listing agent Jennifer Friedberg of Compass. “Once you arrive, you don’t want to leave. And your guests will want to stay forever.”

Situated on a one-acre parcel on a tree-lined street, just moments from Sagaponack and Bridgehampton’s famous beaches, it is also close to the quaint Village of Sagaponack and Bridgehampton.

“The most appropriate word to describe this home: stunning,” Friedberg continues. “It’s a designer’s masterpiece that checks all the boxes no matter the season – cozy up to a warm fire, cook with family and friends, dine al fresco, enjoy the oversized pool, ride bikes or walk to Bridgehampton’s Main Street – the options are endless.”

The six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath house features a wood-burning fireplace, glass French doors opening to a veranda, a dramatic living room, a den and an eat-in kitchen/family room with top-of-the-line appliances, including Wolf and Sub-Zero). There is even a plant room.

Additionally, there is a courtyard sitting area off the dining room, a garden cottage for storage, and a one-car garage.

A primary bedroom boasts a private terrace that overlooks the landscaped grounds. There is a heated 55-by-20-foot gunite pool, an outdoor shower, and a patio that is surrounded by mature trees.

Can you imagine yourself enjoying the summer here? We can!

[Listing: 56 Sagaponack Road, Bridgehampton| Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Compass] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.