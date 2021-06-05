Check Out These 5 Stories From Behind The Hedges’ Latest Magazine

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The inaugural stand-alone issue of Behind The Hedges came out over Memorial Day weekend and can still be found on newsstands, wherever you find Dan’s Papers.

Toss it in your beach bag, put it on your coffee table, or place it in your guest room for visitors to peruse. There’s plenty to enjoy about real estate and all things house and home on the East End.

In this issue, The View‘s Joy Behar gives readers a peek inside her Hamptons home filled with lots of artful yard sale treasures, and we delve deep into one of our favorite topics, hedges, with a look at how the East Hampton-based firm Landscape Details creatively uses them to define space.

Step inside an oceanfront home on Dune Road in Westhampton Beach with a spectacular view thanks to its high elevation, now on the market for $9,999,900 million. Get to know Compass real estate agent David Cox, who had an extraordinary career in film and marketing, launching campaigns for the first iPhone, before he found a passion for a real estate, and learn about the stair-building specialty with this month’s Master Craftsman, Steven Lang.

Plus, check out these five features:

Josh and Jaclyn Manes have designed many homes — he is an architect and she an interior designer — but perhaps no project proved harder than their family home in Westhampton Beach. They worked together to replace a weathered beach home on an environmentally challenging site to birth a contemporary green home that appears to levitate over the wetland.

Read more about their project with plenty of photos.

Life on the East End is slowly getting back to normal, just in time for the unofficial start to summer this Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons. We asked these real estate professionals to offer us some inspiration for summer 2021 based on what they are looking forward to the most this season.

Find out what they had to say.

Incredible, luxurious homes are rarely in short supply in the East End real estate market, especially for buyers of means, but we’re often left to sacrifice something. But every now and then a listing emerges that has it all—history, beauty and a full range of modern accoutrements well-heeled Hamptonites require. Betsie Bremer and Benoit Piussan’s 19th century, Federal-style French farmhouse is one of these special homes.

See more of this 200-year-old house with 21st century finishes and amenities.

No matter how nice the hotel, a stay at most lodgings feels like just that — a place to rest your head while you’re visiting some fabulous place, but lacking the comforts of home.

A stay at the Reform Club in Amagansett offers a different experience, the feeling you’re a staying at someone’s beautiful Hamptons home with a private suite all your own.

Get ready for your next vacation (or stay-cation) in the Hamptons.