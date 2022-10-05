House of the Day

Gansett House on East Hampton Village’s Egypt Lane Hits the Market

By
0
comments
Posted on
East Hampton, Gansett House, Egypt Lane
Gansett House, one of 23 timber-frame house awarded landmark preservation status, has been listed for sale for the first time in 58 years.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

A historically significant East Hampton Village house that is about one-half mile to Egypt Beach is on the market for the first time in 58 years. Newly listed for $9.9 million, it is represented by Roxanne A. Briggs and Peter M. Turino of Brown Harris Stevens in a co-exclusive with Charles Forsman of Compass.

Gansett House, which dates to the 18th century, got its name when it was moved from Amagansett to 117 Egypt Lane in 1930 by Mrs. Harry Hamlin, one of East Hampton’s noted early preservationists. The elegant, three-story home that overlooks the Egypt Lane green has been well maintained and renovated throughout the years and is close enough to the beach to hear the ocean waves.

It is one of 23 timber-frame houses that were awarded landmark preservation status in 2012.

East Hampton, Gansett House, Egypt Lane
The home at 117 Egypt Lane in East Hampton features exposed beams.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The 5,894-square-foot home features a large open living room that leads into an airy sunroom and wood-paneled dining room. There are exposed beams and four fireplaces throughout.

There is an eat-in, country kitchen that offers a breakfast nook, as well as a full bar/pantry, a laundry room and a small mudroom.

Through the three levels, there are seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms with one bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. The roomy second level is home to four bedrooms and bathrooms, including the primary bedroom with its  large fireplace and “a delicate Federal mantel and a paneled wall.”

East Hampton, Gansett House, Egypt Lane
A bedroom inside the homeCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Up on the third floor, there are two more double bedrooms, a small sitting room, and a full bath.

Dan Rattiner speaks with East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen – Episode 91

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

A brick terrace just outside the home, designed for outdoor dining, looks out onto the 1.14-acre grounds and a rolling lawn that surrounds the gunite pool.

The landscaped grounds offer open lawns, rhododendrons, dogwood and cherry trees.

In addition, there is a separate garage with an attached artist’s studio that can be used as a home office or a gym.

[Listing: 117 Egypt Lane, East Hampton| Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Peter M. Turino, Brown Harris Stevens and Charles Forsman, Compass] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. See what else is for sale in East Hampton Village. Click here

East Hampton, Gansett House, Egypt Lane
The home is just a half-mile to Egypt BeachCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
East Hampton, Gansett House, Egypt Lane
The poolCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
East Hampton, Gansett House, Egypt Lane
The home at 117 Egypt Lane in East Hampton features exposed beams.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites