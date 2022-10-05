Gansett House on East Hampton Village’s Egypt Lane Hits the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historically significant East Hampton Village house that is about one-half mile to Egypt Beach is on the market for the first time in 58 years. Newly listed for $9.9 million, it is represented by Roxanne A. Briggs and Peter M. Turino of Brown Harris Stevens in a co-exclusive with Charles Forsman of Compass. Gansett House, which dates to the 18th century, got its name when it was moved from Amagansett to 117 Egypt Lane in 1930 by Mrs. Harry Hamlin, one of East Hampton’s noted early preservationists. The elegant, three-story home that overlooks the Egypt Lane green has been well maintained and renovated throughout the years and is close enough to the beach to hear the ocean waves. It is one of 23 timber-frame houses that were awarded landmark preservation status in 2012.

The 5,894-square-foot home features a large open living room that leads into an airy sunroom and wood-paneled dining room. There are exposed beams and four fireplaces throughout. There is an eat-in, country kitchen that offers a breakfast nook, as well as a full bar/pantry, a laundry room and a small mudroom. Through the three levels, there are seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms with one bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. The roomy second level is home to four bedrooms and bathrooms, including the primary bedroom with its large fireplace and "a delicate Federal mantel and a paneled wall." Up on the third floor, there are two more double bedrooms, a small sitting room, and a full bath. A brick terrace just outside the home, designed for outdoor dining, looks out onto the 1.14-acre grounds and a rolling lawn that surrounds the gunite pool. The landscaped grounds offer open lawns, rhododendrons, dogwood and cherry trees. In addition, there is a separate garage with an attached artist's studio that can be used as a home office or a gym.