Showing Off the Hamptons Best Equestrian Properties

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show wraps up a summer of riding for many on the East End. Some ride competitively and for others it’s just a hobby and then for many more, who attend the Classic, especially for the Grand Prix on Sunday, horses are simply admired. No matter how involved with horses you are, it’s always a good time to take a peek at what’s on the market when it comes to equestrian properties on both the South and North Forks.

Hamptons

Town Lane, Amagansett | $22.5 million

6 West Pond Drive, Bridgehampton | $15,850,000

Khalily Stables, south of the highway at the corner of Newlight Lane — and not far from the Hampton Classic Horse Show — is an authentic equestrian facility on more than 19 acres. The stables boast 27 large stalls between two barns, 15 lush grass paddocks, two riding fields and two riding arenas with all-weather footing. There are accommodations for on-site staff, including a one-bedroom, one-bathroom manager/trainer apartment featuring a kitchen and two-bedroom housing with a shared bathroom.

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen, who won a silver medal with the U.S. Equestrian Team at the postponed 2020 Olympics in Toyoko last year, and Jennifer Gates, the daughter of billionaire Bill Gates, are both said to have ridden at Campbell Stables when it was owned by the late Robert Campbell, a shoe executive behind BBC International, a leading children’s and athletic footwear design and sourcing company.

Edward Khalily, a former principal at Long Island-based WEGO Chemical & Mineral Corp. and a Sagaponack homeowner, purchased the luxe horse farm from Campbell’s estate in 2021. Khalily’s granddaughter, Layla, is an equestrian.

Suffolk County deed transfer records show that 6 West Pond Drive LLC purchased the property for a total of $14 million on August 13, 2021 in two transactions, one for $13.15 million and one for $850,000.

It is now listed with M. Monica Novo of Douglas Elliman.

171 Oakview Highway, East Hampton | $10 million

This is a chance to own a piece of equestrian history. Legendary horse trainer Harry deLeyer’s former stable — famous for saving a retiring plow horse from the slaughterhouse and turning him into a showjumping champion — is on the market. Known as East End Stables, the 14.8-acre farm is located close to the Village of East Hampton and includes a 50-stall barn, two outdoor rings, an indoor arena and a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath converted barn house, overlooking the property. The 4,700-square-foot house offers an open floor plan with a double-sided fireplace and high ceilings, as well as a large deck and pool area. Pantelis (Telly) Karoussos of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Windy Hill Farm, Bridgehampton | $8 – $10 million

Windy Hill Farm, a new private, equestrian-themed community of seven luxury residences, is under development in Bridgehampton, also not far from the showgrounds. Chris Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens, is both the listing agent and developer for the 23-acre subdivided farm, which will be a part of a homeowner’s association with 13 acres of preserved open space, exclusively for the use of the homeowners. Plans are in the works for a pasture for horses. The residences, each sited on 1.2-to 1.6-acre lots, will range between 6,500 and 8,000 square feet and will include finished lower levels. Each will have its own gunite pool, spa and tennis court. Homes can be custom-built with pre-construction prices ranging from $8 to $10 million, depending on the amenities chosen. More info can be found here.

173 Norris Lane, Bridgehampton | $4.7 million