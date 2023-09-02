Showing Off the Hamptons Best Equestrian Properties

The Hampton Classic Horse Show wraps up a summer of riding for many on the East End. Some ride competitively and for others it’s just a hobby and then for many more, who attend the Classic, especially for the Grand Prix on Sunday, horses are simply admired. No matter how involved with horses you are, it’s always a good time to take a peek at what’s on the market when it comes to equestrian properties on both the South and North Forks.
Town Lane, Amagansett | $22.5 million
6 West Pond Drive, Bridgehampton | $15,850,000
Khalily Stables, south of the highway at the corner of Newlight Lane — and not far from the Hampton Classic Horse Show — is an authentic equestrian facility on more than 19 acres. The stables boast 27 large stalls between two barns, 15 lush grass paddocks, two riding fields and two riding arenas with all-weather footing. There are accommodations for on-site staff, including a one-bedroom, one-bathroom manager/trainer apartment featuring a kitchen and two-bedroom housing with a shared bathroom.
Rock ‘n’ roll legend Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen, who won a silver medal with the U.S. Equestrian Team at the postponed 2020 Olympics in Toyoko last year, and Jennifer Gates, the daughter of billionaire Bill Gates, are both said to have ridden at Campbell Stables when it was owned by the late Robert Campbell, a shoe executive behind BBC International, a leading children’s and athletic footwear design and sourcing company.
Edward Khalily, a former principal at Long Island-based WEGO Chemical & Mineral Corp. and a Sagaponack homeowner, purchased the luxe horse farm from Campbell’s estate in 2021. Khalily’s granddaughter, Layla, is an equestrian.
Suffolk County deed transfer records show that 6 West Pond Drive LLC purchased the property for a total of $14 million on August 13, 2021 in two transactions, one for $13.15 million and one for $850,000.
It is now listed with M. Monica Novo of Douglas Elliman.
171 Oakview Highway, East Hampton | $10 million
This is a chance to own a piece of equestrian history. Legendary horse trainer Harry deLeyer’s former stable — famous for saving a retiring plow horse from the slaughterhouse and turning him into a showjumping champion — is on the market. Known as East End Stables, the 14.8-acre farm is located close to the Village of East Hampton and includes a 50-stall barn, two outdoor rings, an indoor arena and a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath converted barn house, overlooking the property. The 4,700-square-foot house offers an open floor plan with a double-sided fireplace and high ceilings, as well as a large deck and pool area. Pantelis (Telly) Karoussos of Douglas Elliman has the listing.
Windy Hill Farm, Bridgehampton | $8 – $10 million
Windy Hill Farm, a new private, equestrian-themed community of seven luxury residences, is under development in Bridgehampton, also not far from the showgrounds. Chris Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens, is both the listing agent and developer for the 23-acre subdivided farm, which will be a part of a homeowner’s association with 13 acres of preserved open space, exclusively for the use of the homeowners. Plans are in the works for a pasture for horses. The residences, each sited on 1.2-to 1.6-acre lots, will range between 6,500 and 8,000 square feet and will include finished lower levels. Each will have its own gunite pool, spa and tennis court. Homes can be custom-built with pre-construction prices ranging from $8 to $10 million, depending on the amenities chosen. More info can be found here.
173 Norris Lane, Bridgehampton | $4.7 million
Build a home for both you and your horse on this 2.8-acre parcel in the heart of Bridgehampton. This property can accommodate “a significant new home here with pool, pool house and tennis” or one can create an equestrian compound as two horse barns and three additional barns are already in place and currently are rented. Existing infrastructure includes fire hydrants, water, gas, electricity and cable. Scott Bradley of Saunders & Associates is the listing agent.
NORTH FORK
Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue | $12 million
On the North Fork, the Bedell Cellars estate vineyard in Cutchogue and Corey Creek Tap Room in Southold went on the market in July with NOFO Real Estate’s James Orioli and Susan Orioli. It includes a total of 95 acres across three separate locations, encompassing seven distinct parcels of premium land, including development rights intact property. There are two equestrian opportunities at the main location, according to Orioli. Click here for more.
524 Tuthills Lane, Jamesport| $2.295 million
This North Fork property is an equestrian’s dream. The 11.88-acre property is located within an agricultural protection zone, providing many opportunities for agricultural, horticultural and equestrian use, and it is surrounded by conserved farmland. For horseback riders, there is an 11-stall barn and three-plus-bay equipment barn, as well as an outdoor riding arena and plenty of room for horses to graze. There is also a 54-by-100-foot Morton building with a 200-amp electric system. A separate driveway leads to the stables and equipment barn. The house has been recently renovated and offers four bedrooms with two en-suite primary bedrooms and a state-of-the-art four-zone radiant heating system. A gunite pool with a hot tub, water slide, grotto and cascading waterfalls, are surrounded by a travertine patio. Plus, a poolside firepit overlooks the rolling farm views. Donielle Cardinale of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
