The listing with NOFO Real Estate spans 95 acres across three separate locations. Seven distinct parcels include the historic cottage and acres of vines.

On the North Fork, the Bedell Cellars estate vineyard in Cutchogue and Corey Creek Tap Room in Southold just came to market this month, listed for $12 million with NOFO Real Estate’s James Orioli and Susan Orioli.

“This outstanding prospect spans 95 acres across three separate locations, encompassing seven distinct parcels of premium land, including development rights intact property,” the listing description reads.

Bedell Cellars, with its main location at 36225 Main Road, makes acclaimed small-batch, handcrafted wine and is considered a pioneer in the wine industry. In 1980, Kip and Susan Bedell planted the first vines. Kip Bedell even earned the name, “Mr. Merlot” from Wine Spectator Magazine.

They sold it to Lynne family in 2000. Michael Lynne, who as the chairman and CEO of New Line Cinema produced and distributed such films such as The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Austin Powers, Sex and the City and Nightmare on Elm Street, died in 2019, a month after his son, Jonathan Lynne passed away. Michael’s wife and Jonathan’s mother, Ninah, has continued their legacy as the current owner, according to the Bedell website. Trent Preszler, listed as CEO on the website, has been with Bedell since 2002.

The sellers are officially listed as Bedell North Fork LLC. Orioli said the principals have declined to comment.

The property came back on the market on Aug. 7.

“The current sales price encompasses the business/brand and inventory, in addition to the premium acreage, mature vines, two tasting rooms, events pavilion, wine-making facilities, agricultural barn and four-bedroom historic house,” says Susan Orioli.

The 1,800-square-foot house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes a 150-year-old maple tree and an apple orchard.

“While most of the land has had the development rights sold, each parcel still retains a portion with intact development rights,” she explains.

The offering includes several different parcels; 2.6 acres with the Bedell tasting room, a 4,000-square-foot events pavilion, wine-making facilities and offices, the cottage and an agricultural barn for machine and inventory storage, a 4.4-acre lot with development rights still intact, 42 acres with mature vines, 2 acres at 45470 Main Road, where the Corey Creek tap and tasting rooms are located, another 28 acres with mature vines, 2 acres development rights intact and another set of 23 acres with mature vines.

Amenities that go into the wine business include a 10,000-square-foot tasting room, a wine lab, a barrel room, a fermentation cellar and a bottling line.

Bedell Cellars has over 100,000 visitors per year for wine tastings and events, offers a dedicated wine club with 2,000 current subscribers and distributes its wines to several states and to over 250 restaurants in Manhattan, Long Island and the Hamptons, Orioli says.

“The most apparent and logical option would be to maintain the vineyard and winery operations,” Orioli continues. “Bedell Cellars has earned a well-deserved reputation for producing exquisite wines. With its rich history, commitment to sustainable practices, and a stunning vineyard landscape, Bedell has created a diverse portfolio of award-winning wines, including their signature varietals and limited-edition releases.”

There has been a lot of movement on the winery and vineyard market in recent years. Last month, it was announced that Osprey’s Dominion is under contract to be sold, though the tasting room on Route 25 in Peconic is still available.

After previous attempts to sell it, the more than 90-acre property with its winery and a vineyard, came back on the market in late fall 2022, listing for $13 million. The in-contract price has not been disclosed, but the tasting room remains for sale, asking $8.2 million. The price also includes the brand, all inventory and farm equipment.

In June 2022, a portion of Castello di Borghese in Cutchogue, Long Island’s first and oldest vineyard, was sold in a deal that allows for business as usual.

In 2021, Dan Abrams, the chief legal correspondent at ABC News, bought Laurel Lake Vineyards, renaming it Ev&Em, after his two children.

Check out more photos of Bedell Cellars below.