Hamptons Hospitality Group Adds Marinas, North Fork Locales

EHP Hospitality Group, a rapidly growing collection of resorts, marinas, and restaurants in the Hamptons, is now expanding to the North Fork, of Long Island, making it one of the largest marina owners and operators on Long Island, offering nearly 500 boat slips in total.

Recently, the hospitality group — which began with the EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton and Shagwong Boat Club a half-mile away on Three Mile Harbor nearly three years ago — announced the addition of three new marinas to their portfolio: Prime Marina Southampton in Hampton Bays was purchased in December and New Suffolk Shipyard and New Suffolk Shipyard — Cutchogue Harbor were acquired in October for yet-to-be-disclosed figures.

Under the new ownership, the three marinas will be rebranded as Shagwong Marina— Southampton, Shagwong Marina—New Suffolk, and Shagwong Marina—Cutchogue. EHP Hospitality Group plans to make improvements to the existing facilities, saying in a statement that it will elevate the overall guest experience for which the group is becoming known.

“In 2020, the group acquired Shagwong Marina in the Town of East Hampton, a beautiful iconic boutique marina with approximately 40 slips and an incredible spot with heritage that both guests and locals have loved for years,” says Brigid Cotter, Head of Marketing for EHP Hospitality Group. “The group chose to use the Shagwong name as each marina is situated on premier and generational real estate with unbeatable locations across the East End.”

Its new marinas certainly are more prime spots on the waterfront.

More Marinas in 2023, Not Just in the Hamptons

Shagwong Marina—Southampton, the former Prime Marina is located on 5.12 acres at 6 Tepee Street in Hampton Bays in the Town of Southampton. A full-service marina with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, Shinnecock Bay and Peconic Bay, it offers approximately 175 slips that can accommodate yachts up to 120 feet in the summer. There is a fueling dock and three boat lifts that can handle 75-ton vessels. During the off-season, the marina has capacity to store over 125 boats. A yoga studio with extraordinary views will be an easy place to find some zen after a day on the water, and there is a ship store.

The New Suffolk Shipyard at 6775 New Suffolk Road is one of the oldest marinas on eastern Long Island. Now called Shagwong Marina—New Suffolk, it offers 60 slips on Cutchogue Harbor, which filters out to Little Peconic Bay on the south side of the North Fork. The 2.3-acre property is not far from some of the best vineyards on Long Island and close to bay beaches and North Fork restaurants.

New Suffolk Shipyard—Cutchogue Harbor, now Shagwong Marina—Cutchogue, is located nearby on Wickham Creek. The 3.82-acre property at 3350 W. Creek Avenue offers more than 100 slips with deep-water access, a ship store, a fueling dock, summer dockage and winter storage capabilities for boats up to 60 feet.

“Boaters can expect unrivaled locations with premier dockage and top-tier services across all Shagwong Marinas,” Cotter continues. “Each marina shares a common ethos for guests to enjoy beautiful, convivial locations with great service and epic waterfront views and the recent acquisitions will maintain the historic integrity of each location.”

Limited seasonal and transient slips for the 2023 season are available for booking, and more information can be found at shagwong.com.

EHP Hospitality Group, led by managing partner Heath Freeman, president and founding partner of New York-based Alden Global Capital, also manages eateries that include Sí Sí Restaurant, and Sunset Harbor, and the Italian-style Buongiorno Bakery — all situated on nine waterfront acres at EHP Resort & Marina East Hampton, the Latin American-inspired restaurant Crash Cantina in Hampton Bays.

Looking toward summer 2023, Cotter says, “Not only is EHP Hospitality expanding the marina business, but guests and locals can look forward to the opening of two brand new restaurant concepts next spring.”

In 2022, the group purchased the Southampton Village building that long housed the popular and well-known Red Bar Brasserie for more than two decades before it shuttered in 2018. The space and restaurant has been reimagined, will open in 2023 as Enchanté, French for “enchanted to meet you.” It is being billed as a modern French-inspired bistro, set in an airy glass-enclosed space with an adjacent outdoor patio.

Then, over in Hampton Bays, EHP Hospitality Group is expanding the footprint of The Inn Spot, a bayfront hotel and restaurant purchased in 2021, and a sister location, considered a “hangout” that will be called the Dune Spot.

“The laid-back, chic waterfront restaurant features panoramic views of the bay and is situated on Dune Road, steps from Ponquogue Beach and just https://behindthehedges.com/red-bar-southampton-building-sells-3-4-million/over the bridge from The Inn Spot. Think bay-to-beach vibes, long rosé lunches, and a daily “après-surf” experience,” the statement says.

This article appeared in the latest issue of Behind The Hedges. Click here to read the digital version of the magazine.