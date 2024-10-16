Officially Sold: Rick and Kathy Hilton’s Hamptons Home in Fordune

Photo of Kathy and Rick Hilton by Robert Smith/PMC, © Patrick McMullan. Photo of house by Zack Milligan/Hamptons Visuals. Photo of interiors by Geir Magnusson.

Kathy and Rick Hilton have parted ways with their longtime Hamptons home.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kathy Hilton and her real estate mogul husband Rick Hilton have officially sold their Hamptons estate.

While it was reported the Water Mill home was in contract late this summer, Behind The Hedges can exclusively report the deal closed Sept. 27 for $10.995 million.

Listing agent Jared Seligman of The Corcoran Group, who had the exclusive, declined to comment on Tuesday. There is no word yet on who the buyers are.

The estate home at 9 Fordune Drive, available for the first time in 25 years, went on the market in February of 2024, listing at $14.995 million.

Located in the gated community known as Fordune, an area that was once a 235-acre area home to Henry Ford II, then the president of the Ford Motor Company and his first wife, Anne McDonnell, the 10,500-square-foot Hamptons residence sits on 2.7 acres.

The original waterfront Fordune estate, now part of a 42-acre spread that has maintained unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, sold for $105 million in a record-breaking deal in 2021. Current listings on the market in Fordune are upwards of $37.5 million.

Property records show that the Hiltons purchased the property in October of 1999 for $2.385 million. While they formerly lived in Manhattan, their primary residence is now in Bel Air. Rick Hilton is the chairman and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a real estate brokerage firm in Beverly Hills.

Kathy Hilton, who is set to appear on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills again, put her signature elegant style on the traditional mansion. The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home features high ceilings, three wood-burning fireplaces, a library and “generous proportions suited for the most discerning interior design,” the listing had said.

A recent renovation was recently undertaken of the gourmet kitchen, all of the bathrooms and the luxurious primary suite, which features a spacious closet and a substantial primary bathroom.

The home also features a three-car garage and a porte cochère. There is also a finished basement with “substantial accommodations for both guests and staff.”

A freeform gunite pool with a footbridge to a raised hot tub is the center of the palatial backyard. A large outdoor dining pavilion is perfect for summer dinner parties.

The community also comes with deeded beach access.

Annual taxes are $46,541.00, records show.

