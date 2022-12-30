Ring in the New Year With These East End Open Houses

Before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, plan for 2023 by checking out open houses on the East End this weekend.
In North Sea, a home at 138 Big Fresh Pond Road with a private dock across the street at 129 Fresh Pond Road has just hit the market for $4.995 million. Raphael Avigdor of Douglas Elliman has the listing.
The light-filled home offers 5,300 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. A large double-height foyer leads into the spacious living area that features a wood-burning fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with a 10-foot island a dining room with a wine room. A mahogany deck runs the length of the kitchen and dining room offering access to the saltwater gunite pool and pool house.
A junior primary bedroom can be found on the main floor, providing a large double vanity bathroom, two walk-in closets and a deck with a view of Big Fresh Pond across the street. A second-floor primary features a gas fireplace, a walk out to deck with a water view and a bathroom with a double vanity and two walk-in closets. Two other large bedrooms with en suite bathrroms and a large laundry room complete the second level.
Two more bedrooms can be found on the finished lower level, along with a full bathroom and a large space pefect for a home theater.
There is also a two-car garage.
See this properties at 129 and 138 Fresh Pond Road on Saturday, December 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m
More East End open houses happening this weekend:
357 Edge of Woods Road, Water Mill
Price: $11.995 million
Broker: Iwona Rokosz, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, December 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
43 Ridge Road West, Noyac
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 31, 2 to 4 p.m.
