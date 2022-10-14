North Fork Open Houses: Mattituck Home Suited for a Family

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Coming up on our tour of North Fork open houses this weekend: Stop by a ranch-style Mattituck home this Saturday. Listed on the market for $650,000 with Suzette Reiss of Douglas Elliman, the property is located at 2095 New Suffolk Avenue.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom space is suited for a small family. Character comes about with the hardwood floors and air conditioning and a partially finished basement, all ideal for functionality.

The outdoors shines inside with the sunroom and backyard views.

A quick distance from Love Lane shops, the public library and gourmet eateries plus a few minutes to Mattituck and New Suffolk beaches, this home is ideally located.

See the house on Saturday, October 15 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead

Price: $879,000

Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale

Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

159 Tuthills Lane, Aquebogue

Price: $599,000

Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale

Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead

Price: $499,000

Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2620 Little Neck Road, Cutchogue

Price: $725,000

Broker: Amy L. Kirincic, Daniel Gale

Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Price: $1.55 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

850 E Gillette Drive, East Marion

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

4047 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue

Price: $6.249 million

Brokers: Susan Orioli and Alexis Meadows, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

101 S Ferry Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.66 million

Brokers: Debra Von Brook-Binder and Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale

Saturday, October 15, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

27 Silver Beech Lane, Baiting Hollow

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

640 Chestnut Road, Southold

Price: $1.195 million

Broker: Suzette Reiss, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

