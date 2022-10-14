North Fork Open Houses: Mattituck Home Suited for a Family

Coming up on our tour of North Fork open houses this weekend: Stop by a ranch-style Mattituck home this Saturday. Listed on the market for $650,000 with Suzette Reiss of Douglas Elliman, the property is located at 2095 New Suffolk Avenue.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom space is suited for a small family. Character comes about with the hardwood floors and air conditioning and a partially finished basement, all ideal for functionality.
The outdoors shines inside with the sunroom and backyard views.
A quick distance from Love Lane shops, the public library and gourmet eateries plus a few minutes to Mattituck and New Suffolk beaches, this home is ideally located.
See the house on Saturday, October 15 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead
Price: $879,000
Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale
Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
159 Tuthills Lane, Aquebogue
Price: $599,000
Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale
Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead
Price: $499,000
Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale
Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2620 Little Neck Road, Cutchogue
Price: $725,000
Broker: Amy L. Kirincic, Daniel Gale
Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
Price: $1.55 million
Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3 p.m.
850 E Gillette Drive, East Marion
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3 p.m.
4047 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue
Price: $6.249 million
Brokers: Susan Orioli and Alexis Meadows, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, October 15, 1 – 3:30 p.m.
101 S Ferry Road, Shelter Island
Price: $1.66 million
Brokers: Debra Von Brook-Binder and Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale
Saturday, October 15, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
27 Silver Beech Lane, Baiting Hollow
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
640 Chestnut Road, Southold
Price: $1.195 million
Broker: Suzette Reiss, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
