Top 5 Stories of the Week: Historic East Hampton Estate Asking $48 Million

An estate on Georgica Beach in East Hampton Village recently hit the market for $48 million.

Listed with the Petrie Team at Compass, 15 West End Road is a unique property in one of the most exclusive enclaves in East Hampton. The two-acre parcel holds a 5,000-square-foot home, a 1,500-square-foot cottage, and a swimming pool, and boasts 165 feet of ocean frontage.

Meghan and Harry, can you hear me? Behind the gates of a four-acre property on the Quiogue peninsula, down a long driveway, just past the motor court, sits a home with 22,000 square feet of living space surrounded by well- landscaped grounds.

Ryan Serhant, star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, and his newly founded brokerage, SERHANT, have brought this home to the market, the new firm’s first foray into the Hamptons real estate scene. The asking price: $16.5 million. Read more

We asked a handful of agents and brokers what the last-minute rental market has been like this year compared to years past, and what advice they could offer for securing a summer rental amid a red-hot market.

In the month of May, the Hamptons real estate market showed evidence of the clear shift that agents, buyers and sellers began to feel at the beginning of April. New listings ticked up, while contracts signed declined, but didn’t yet reach normal market levels.

So far in June, contract activity is back on a more rational upward trend, verifying industry professional suspicions that low inventory over the winter and spring prompted pent up buyer demand. This is further evidenced by the lowest weekly number of days to contract in recent Hamptons market history — 42 median days from list to contract for the week of June 7 to 13.

New doesn’t always mean better. Distinctive vintage and antique furnishings offer an inherent level quality and history, but a growing number of East End aesthetes are now looking to take that stalwart and storied character of the old and make it extraordinary and new.