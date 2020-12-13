Top 5 Stories This Week: Salivar’s Property Goes on the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The building that houses Salivar’s, one of Montauk’s most established eateries—once a dockside hangout for fishermen turned trendy restaurant—has splashed onto the market, listing at $9 million. The commercial waterfront property at 470 West Lake Drive houses one other prized possession—the head of the great white shark Captain Frank Mundus caught that inspired the character Quint in the movie Jaws.

The Sag Harbor house Alice E. Mayhew, the former vice president and editorial director for Simon & Schuster, called home is about to begin a new chapter. A deal to sell her home and a neighboring property is set to close after the holidays. Gioia DiPaolo of Douglas Elliman inked a deal on the two parcels, a rare and desirable opportunity for a compound in the village, landing the deal within a week of hitting the market in October.

The Southampton home of the famed movie actor Gary Cooper’s daughter, the painter Maria Cooper Janis, and her husband internationally renowned concert pianist Byron Janis is now listed at $12.95 million with Douglas Elliman. The couple dropped the price on their 1.8-acre lakefront parcel at 208 Pond Lane four months after the home went on the market for the first time ever since it was built more than a half-century ago.

A new, modern home in the heart of East Hampton Village, situated on a private half-acre flag lot minutes from the shops and restaurants on Main Street and Newtown Lane, is asking $4.195 million.

A Westhampton Beach property located on a creek just off Moriches Bay offers the best of both worlds—estate-like living on the water with a deep-water dock and open bay vistas. The home at 28 Halsey Avenue is on the market for $9.149 million with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.